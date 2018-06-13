How much money is Fifa likely to make? Lots! And Russia? Not so much...

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Corruption Watch report on TERS related corruption
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Lewis - Executive Director at Corruption Watch
Today at 10:08
Last call for City vendors to apply for Smart Supplier Programme
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:22
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:33
Back to Business
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Robert Hodson - General Manager at Centurion Lake Hotel
Jenny Morris
Ian Helfon
Today at 11:05
Women only taxi's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Karen Neary
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Latest from advertising world with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
‘It brings hope’ - South Africans react to arrival of first batch of vaccines The first consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday afternoon and much like elsewhe... 1 February 2021 4:33 PM
EXPLAINER: Frequently asked questions about funerals The graphic also tackles how deceased COVID-19 patients are handled differently. 1 February 2021 4:27 PM
SA braces for sharp fuel price increase on Wednesday The Department of Energy says petrol will increase by 81cents and diesel by 58cents. 1 February 2021 4:17 PM
View all Local
Project Wave spent R48 million to infiltrate and influence media - Inquiry hears Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 29 January 2021 12:51 PM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
ConCourt orders Zuma to appear at Zondo commission, must obey all directives Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on the former president being ordered to testify. 28 January 2021 6:06 PM
View all Politics
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Mdluli Safari Lodge – how Section 12J 'impact' investment changed lives, forever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Malcolm Segal, Director at Mdluli Safari Lodge. 1 February 2021 7:20 PM
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
View all Business
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Teacher realises he is old when students don't know what note passing is Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:15 AM
I'm interested in the cosmology from which Umlotha's sound emerges - Nduduzo South African US Blue Note Records signee Nduduzo Makhathini tells Azania Mosaka about his latest offering on #702 Unplugged. 29 January 2021 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane (Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa). 1 February 2021 6:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
How much money is Fifa likely to make? Lots! And Russia? Not so much...

How much money is Fifa likely to make? Lots! And Russia? Not so much...

13 June 2018 7:07 PM

Congrats USA, Canada and Mexico! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the University of San Francisco’s Michael Goldman.


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Business Book feature: Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time by James Suzman

1 February 2021 7:37 PM

Guest: James  Suzman | Author of Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How has the fate of MBA qualification changed during Covid-19? Is it still worth it?

1 February 2021 7:18 PM

Guest: Dr Jako Volschenk | Head: MBA programme / Senior Lecturer: Strategic Management & Environmental Finance at University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mdluli Safari Lodge sets new standard for impact investing in South Africa

1 February 2021 7:09 PM

Guest: Malcolm  Segal | Director  at Mdluli Safari Lodge

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The significance of a Covid-19 vaccine in SA

1 February 2021 7:00 PM

Guest: Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele , Vice President of South African Medical Research Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

1 February 2021 6:36 PM

Guest: Siboniso Nxumalo | Portfolio  at Old Mutual Investment Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical scheme Prof Med funds Covid-19 vaccines

1 February 2021 6:28 PM

Guest: Craig Comrie | ProfMed CEO

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deloitte tracks Mining industry trends on the horizon

1 February 2021 6:24 PM

Guest: Andrew Lane | Leader of Energy, Resources and Industrials at Africa  Deloitte

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The minerals council on the state of the Mining Nation

1 February 2021 6:21 PM

Guest: Henk  Langenhoven | Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Launch of The Side Hustle fund.

28 January 2021 7:20 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and keynote speaker.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Retail investors try beat Wall Street at its own game by pushing GameStop up by 1,700%

28 January 2021 7:11 PM

Guest: Paul Theron | MD  at Vestact Asset Management

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

President Ramaphosa eases alcohol sale restrictions and reopens public places

Politics

South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains

Business Opinion

Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending

Business Opinion Local

EWN Highlights

Govt now tasked with addressing vaccine hesitancy amongst citizens

1 February 2021 9:16 PM

Ball now in Zondo’s court to enforce summons against Zuma - analysts

1 February 2021 7:55 PM

Teachers union reiterate call for educators to be next in line for vaccines

1 February 2021 7:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA