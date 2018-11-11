Sustainable Living: Changing Family Behaviour

Guest: Clinical Psychologist, Khosi JiyaneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Clinical Psychologist, Khosi JiyaneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Khosi Jiyane - Clinical PsychologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Juanita Khumalo - Fitness expert & owner of Trove WellnessLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Clinical Psychologist, Dr Cathy AngusLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane investigates the behaviour that is Labelling and stereotyping and why the human mind behaves this way.LISTEN TO PODCAST
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Refiloe Mpakanyane are joined by Myrmecologist from Stellenbosch University’s Department of Botany and Zoology, Dr David Phair who investigates how ants fight disease and what lessons we can learn from the insect worldLISTEN TO PODCAST
A plurality of experts say digital life will continue to expand people’s boundaries and opportunities in the coming decade and that the world to come will produce more help than harm in people’s lives. Still, nearly a third think that digital life will be mostly harmful to people’s health, mental fitness and happiness. Most say there are solutions. Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane unpacks the Future of Well-Being in a Tech-Saturated World.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane explores the role of fear in our lives and how to overcome itLISTEN TO PODCAST
Refiloe speaks to Registered Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the value we place on Social media likes and on how seeking validations on Social media can often be detrimental oneself.LISTEN TO PODCAST