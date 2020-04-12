Wellness How to navigate the lockdown negativity.

Streaming issues? Report here
Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Covid-19 vaccines
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Professor Lynn Morris - Interim Executive Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseas
Today at 18:39
Leading through Covid. A CEO talks about the hard decisions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Russon - CEO at Absa Corporate and Investment Bank
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Monetizing innovation: How smart companies design the product around the price, by Madhavan Ramanujam and Georg Tacke
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays with Jeremy Loops on Level 3 lockdown and making money as a singer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeremy Loops - Singer and Songwriter at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[VIDEOS] Jubilation as many buy booze to quench their thirst Some customers started queuing outside bottle stores and licenced venues in the early hours of the morning. 1 June 2020 10:54 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Angie Motshekga to give update after U-turn on schools reopening Grade 7 and grade 12 students were supposed to have returned to school on 1 June but the department postponed the date. 1 June 2020 10:43 AM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,060 as provincial infections surpass 4,000 South Africa has total number of COVID-19 32,683 cases. There were 40 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 683. 31 May 2020 9:14 PM
View all Local
We are looking at 50% for buses and 70% for taxis - Fikile Mbalula Transport minister gives the different regulations for the industry as the country moves to lockdown Level 3. 1 June 2020 8:23 AM
Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Naptosa's Basil Manuel weigh in on pupils now returning to schools on 8 June. 1 June 2020 7:39 AM
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
View all Politics
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
View all Business
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 6:20 PM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Wellness Feature
arrow_forward
Wellness How to navigate the lockdown negativity.

Wellness How to navigate the lockdown negativity.

Guest: Clinical Psychologist, Dr Cathy Angus



More episodes from Wellness Feature

The dangers of Labelling and Stereotyping

12 April 2020 9:41 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane investigates the behaviour that is Labelling and stereotyping and why the human mind behaves this way.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lessons from the insect world and how ant colonies fight disease?

12 April 2020 7:22 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Refiloe Mpakanyane are joined by Myrmecologist from Stellenbosch University’s Department of Botany and Zoology, Dr David Phair who investigates how ants fight disease and what lessons we can learn from the insect world

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How do we retain our humanity in an ever increasingly digital world?

31 December 2019 1:01 PM

A plurality of experts say digital life will continue to expand people’s boundaries and opportunities in the coming decade and that the world to come will produce more help than harm in people’s lives. Still, nearly a third think that digital life will be mostly harmful to people’s health, mental fitness and happiness. Most say there are solutions. Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane unpacks the Future of Well-Being in a Tech-Saturated World.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Breaking through fear'

20 October 2019 9:49 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane explores the role of fear in our lives and how to overcome it

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wellness Feature: Our obsession of being adored

11 August 2019 9:41 AM

Refiloe speaks to Registered Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the value we place on Social media likes and on how seeking validations on Social media can often be detrimental oneself.  

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wellness: Gratitude

28 April 2019 9:45 AM

Guest: Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist:

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WELLNESS: WHAT KEEPS YOU AWAKE AT NIGHT?

21 April 2019 9:58 AM

Guest: Khosi Jiyane - clinical psychologist

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wellness Feature: Pyschological impacts of Abuse

10 March 2019 10:09 AM

Guest: Khosi Jiyane - Psychologist 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WELLNESS: HOW TO DEAL WITH REJECTION

17 February 2019 9:55 AM

Guest: Khosi Jiyane, Psychologist

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE] Angie Motshekga to give update after U-turn on schools reopening

Local

Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi

Politics

Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death

World

EWN Highlights

Flight mode on: Govt agrees to fund SAA rescue, says draft plan

1 June 2020 10:58 AM

No blues today: Throats are open and so are liquor outlets

1 June 2020 9:59 AM

Bishop Lavis parents protest against reopening of schools

1 June 2020 9:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA