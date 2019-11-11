Family Matters-Anger and psychopathology

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Imtiaaz Sooliman, Founder of Gift Of the Givers
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman Director, Gift of the Givers
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA's true death toll from COVID-19 'could be among highest world' Department of Health has refused to acknowledge that it could be that the death toll is underreported, says a News24 journalist. 5 February 2021 2:13 PM
SIU probing PPE contracts worth R13.3bn SIU head, Advocate Andy Mothibi, released a report into finalised investigations and outcomes into allegations of corruption by st... 5 February 2021 12:47 PM
SAA employees were supposed to have been paid in January - DPE Public enterprises DG Kgathatso Tlhakudi explains the payment debacle and Putco MD says they are retrenching 241 people. 5 February 2021 12:25 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu enter the Zuma homestead in Nkandla After landing in a helicopter, the Economic Freedom Fighters leader is having tea with former president Jacob Zuma. 5 February 2021 2:41 PM
What will come from the tea party between Zuma and Malema? Eyewitness reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on the meeting between the former president and the EFF leader. 5 February 2021 12:50 PM
Professionalise and depoliticise the public service - Dr Somadoda Fikeni Public Service Commission commissioner reflects on his new role in the department and what is needed to turn it around. 5 February 2021 7:50 AM
View all Politics
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
View all Business
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds. 3 February 2021 6:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
#WorldNutellaDay has everyone talking and is celebrated all over the world Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 February 2021 8:17 AM
Woman's extreme ways to save cash like using one lightbulb in house goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 February 2021 8:17 AM
[WATCH] Russell Crowe sends beautiful birthday message to sailor Pip Hare Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 February 2021 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Family Matters
arrow_forward
Family Matters-Anger and psychopathology

Family Matters-Anger and psychopathology

11 November 2019 12:02 PM

Dr Mashadi Motlana talks to us about how anger can be adaptive to help us deal with threats in our immediate environment and also using anger in response to social injustice. 


More episodes from Family Matters

Family Matters- intergenerational dynamics

11 January 2021 12:08 PM

What are some of the tensions and challenging that arise between different generations? How do we resolve such conflicts and manage time spent with family members of differing ages and generations?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- Parental navigation through the crisis that is Covid

4 January 2021 11:36 AM

Guest: Megan De Beyer, world-renowned parenting expert and psychologist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FAMILY MATTERS- DEALING WITH DYSFUNCTIONAL FAMILY AND FRIENDS DYNAMICS OVER FESTIVE AND HOLIDAY SEASON

21 December 2020 1:19 PM

Guest: Dorianne Cara Weil “Dr D”, Clinical and organizational psychologist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- dealing with problematic family during the festive season

14 December 2020 12:05 PM

It’s the most wonderful time of the year... if you get along with your extended family. The reality for most, though? There’s a lot of room for conflict during the hectic holiday months. How do we deal with issues of confrontation and conflict at this time? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family matters- coping with grief during the festive season

7 December 2020 1:13 PM

The holiday season has begun. Covid-19 has dramatically increased feelings of isolation and uncertainty – fear of whether we will cope can freeze us into inaction. Traditions and celebrations may have to be different this year and those mourning the death of a loved one during the pandemic can be faced with overwhelming emotions. GriefShare facilitator, Coralie Deas, helps us tackle this difficult time for those mourning the loss of loved ones.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- a focus on family planning

23 November 2020 12:06 PM

We focus on the health and psycho-social aspects of starting a family or planning for one. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: Friends who become family

16 November 2020 12:08 PM

Clement is joined by Trained Counsellor Dulcy Rubushe about friends that become part of one’s family and the needed boundaries.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- psychological impacts of children heading their households

2 November 2020 12:08 PM

Clement discusses the long-term affects on children who become caregivers and parental figures while they are still young. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FAMILY MATTERS: CHILDHOOD NEGLECT AND ABANDONMENT, THE IMPACT OF PSYCHOLOGICAL MALTREATMENT

26 October 2020 12:18 PM

Dr Eve helps us make sense of the ongoing effects of childhood trauma experiences and how it may manifest later in life as adults. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: Sibling comparison

19 October 2020 12:05 PM

Clement is joined by Clinical Psychologist Jeanie Cave about the effects of sibling comparison on children

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SA's true death toll from COVID-19 'could be among highest world'

Local

Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding from noon until Sunday

Local

[WATCH] Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu enter the Zuma homestead in Nkandla

Politics

EWN Highlights

Outa's Matt Johnston calls for Parly’s ethics cases be open to public

5 February 2021 8:59 PM

SIU says officials implicated in PPE corruption will be punished

5 February 2021 8:45 PM

City Power implements 2-hour load shedding schedule

5 February 2021 8:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA