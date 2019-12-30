Family Matters - Moving on after loosing a loved one

What are some of the tensions and challenging that arise between different generations? How do we resolve such conflicts and manage time spent with family members of differing ages and generations?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Megan De Beyer, world-renowned parenting expert and psychologist
Guest: Dorianne Cara Weil "Dr D", Clinical and organizational psychologist
It's the most wonderful time of the year... if you get along with your extended family. The reality for most, though? There's a lot of room for conflict during the hectic holiday months. How do we deal with issues of confrontation and conflict at this time?
The holiday season has begun. Covid-19 has dramatically increased feelings of isolation and uncertainty – fear of whether we will cope can freeze us into inaction. Traditions and celebrations may have to be different this year and those mourning the death of a loved one during the pandemic can be faced with overwhelming emotions. GriefShare facilitator, Coralie Deas, helps us tackle this difficult time for those mourning the loss of loved ones.
We focus on the health and psycho-social aspects of starting a family or planning for one.
Clement is joined by Trained Counsellor Dulcy Rubushe about friends that become part of one's family and the needed boundaries.
Clement discusses the long-term affects on children who become caregivers and parental figures while they are still young.
Dr Eve helps us make sense of the ongoing effects of childhood trauma experiences and how it may manifest later in life as adults.
Clement is joined by Clinical Psychologist Jeanie Cave about the effects of sibling comparison on children