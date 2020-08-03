Family Matters: Rejection

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
UCT GSB Feature -Employees wellness for Millennials and Gen Z
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Act, Mr Ramaphosa! Cosatu wants special courts to tackle COVID-19 corruption On Monday, the federation released a statement expressing its concern over allegations of corruption against state officials. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
Soweto, Ivory Park affected as Eskom implements load reduction in four provinces In Gauteng, residents in many parts of Ivory Park and Soweto will be affected from 5pm until 10pm. 3 August 2020 6:00 PM
Eskom and SIU seek to recoup funds lost to state capture corruption The power utility and the Special Investigating Unit have approached the North Gauteng High Court to recoup R3.8-billion. 3 August 2020 5:50 PM
Local
Norma Gigaba's arrest by Hawks 'was done within confines of law' Spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi explains why his department apprehended her and says nothing was wrong with the action. 3 August 2020 1:02 PM
'Stop passing on inside information about tenders to families and friends only' President Cyril Ramaphosa pained by 'a businessperson who can inflate the price of a surgical mask by as much as 900%'. 3 August 2020 12:52 PM
'People hoped cadres can put eating tendencies aside and focus on saving lives' Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation on the governing party's corruption allegations against its members. 3 August 2020 11:37 AM
Politics
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power," says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
Business
There is no evidence that COVID-19 is transmitted through breast milk - Expert Azania Mosaka speaks to registered dietitian Dr Chantell Witten about breastfeeding and precautions moms can take amid COVID-19. 3 August 2020 3:27 PM
Zoom into an exciting online event on 'Parenting in Lockdown' Mandy Wiener and her entertaining guest panel will share their experiences - and thankfully some great advice - around homeschooli... 3 August 2020 11:58 AM
'Thuma Nina' sends herself on a mission to bring cheer and laughter to the world Nina Hastie says we've been duped into thinking that the productions that we see on TV are drama series. 'No, they are not.' 2 August 2020 3:49 PM
Lifestyle
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
Sport
[WATCH] The Kiffness creates parody song about ANC Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 August 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Mother-in-law interjects during wedding vows, says her son has no flaws Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 August 2020 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Kelly Khumalo talks music and her upcoming reality show Khumalo joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged to talk about letting cameras into her life as well as her music. 1 August 2020 12:44 PM
Entertainment
Climate Consciousness: This Wits professor has Earth's interests at heart Scientists are stepping into the political arena to persuade politicians to take decisions that will save us from climate change. 3 August 2020 7:00 PM
Apple delays release of new iPhone Ray White speaks to tech expert Aki Anastasiou to find out more about this. 31 July 2020 5:29 PM
Author Tsitsi Dangarembga and MDC's Fadzayi Mahere arrested during protest Security forces blocked roads leading into Zimbabwe's two main cities on Friday to prevent anti-corruption protests. 31 July 2020 4:50 PM
World
'The level of suppression has blocked many Zimbabweans from taking action' Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart says the brutality under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime is utterly horrific. 3 August 2020 5:29 PM
'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era' Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019. 31 July 2020 12:57 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom's failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
Family Matters
arrow_forward
Family Matters: Rejection

Family Matters: Rejection

3 August 2020 1:11 PM

Clement is joined by Clinical Psychologist Charity Mkone about children dealing with rejection from their parents


Family Matters- when childhood trauma follows up into adulthood

27 July 2020 12:07 PM

This week, Clement chats to Psychologist Lerato Msimanga about childhood traumas and how they filter into our adult lives.

Family Matters- Our dangerous addiction to self improvement

20 July 2020 12:05 PM

Clinical psychologist, Jeanie Cave', warns us about the dangerous addiction manifesting around our obsession with personal development and self improvement. 

Family Matters: How to Heal Prejudice

13 July 2020 12:47 PM

Clement is joined by Clinical Psychologist  Hayden Knibbs who takes us through the healing stages after dealing with prejudice. 

Family Matters- The psychology behind breaking lockdown regulations

6 July 2020 12:01 PM

Clement and Ruth Ancer discuss the reasons why some of us refuse to adhere to COVID19 regulations. 

Family Matters: The rules of emotions

22 June 2020 12:13 PM
Family Matters

15 June 2020 8:20 PM

Clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs 

How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19?

8 June 2020 12:16 PM

Guest: Ruth Ancer | Clinical Psychologist 

Family Matters

1 June 2020 12:07 PM
Family Matters: Can optimism be learned and if so how?

25 May 2020 12:11 PM

Eusebius spoke to psychologist Khosi Jiyane about learned optimism

I collect cars. I'm a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Business Opinion Lifestyle

This is intimidation, this is a way to silence Norma Gigaba - Advocacy group

Politics

Politics

Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?

Business Opinion Africa

Business Opinion Africa

Unions: Basic Ed Dept failed to give detailed report on school re-opening

3 August 2020 8:55 PM

3 August 2020 8:55 PM

NSFAS funding applications officially opened

3 August 2020 8:33 PM

Judge Makhubele's testimony postponed after wrangle over evidence leader

3 August 2020 7:55 PM

3 August 2020 7:55 PM

