Family Matters - KEEPING CHILDREN SAFE FROM GROOMING AND MANIPULATION

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:08
SA consortium aims to add more beds to the national hospital capacity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dave Kruger - CEO at SACES
Today at 19:19
Business Book review: The Unicorn's Shadow by Ethan Mollick
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tashmia Ismail-Saville - CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)
Latest Local
Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke. 10 August 2020 5:42 PM
Eskom says load reduction back in four provinces Gauteng one of the affected provinces alongside Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. 10 August 2020 5:16 PM
Gauteng COVID-19 numbers declining but province not out of the woods yet EWN reporter Bonga Dlulane says the government wants to ensure there are enough beds and at the same time conduct enough tests. 10 August 2020 4:57 PM
View all Local
'Eradicate chauvinism, sexism and patriarchy. They enable oppression of women' In his "From The Desk of the President" column, Cyril Ramaphosa unpacks a number of commitments made under Generation Equality. 10 August 2020 9:01 AM
Zuma apologises to Hanekom for 'known enemy agent' tweet Former president Jacob Zuma said on his official Twitter account that he "unconditionally withdraws" the allegation. 9 August 2020 4:50 PM
Enabling women to become financially independent will help curb GBV - Ramaphosa The president said in his Women's Day speech there are efforts to give women access to productive assets such as land. 9 August 2020 2:02 PM
View all Politics
Pyramid schemes: It's greed, you think you stand a better chance than the others National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says you can't be naive or claim to be duped. 8 August 2020 2:44 PM
Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC Following a cabinet meeting, Winde said that the province had sufficient health capability to manage COVID-19 patients. 7 August 2020 5:32 PM
Our Nedbank Business Ignite winners want to do business with YOU! From 50 finalists the three winners have been selected and they represent top adaptive thinking in business right now. 7 August 2020 9:18 AM
View all Business
Enjoy Zonke's virtual concert with the State Theatre The talented musician tells Refiloe Mpakanyane she hopes the audience will give her love through their lenses. 9 August 2020 3:00 PM
Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised Mandy Wiener and guests share advice around the challenges a lot of us are facing when it comes to parenting during lockdown. 7 August 2020 5:35 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in t... 8 August 2020 12:02 PM
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
View all Sport
Power dynamics make women vulnerable when filming intimate scene - Rori Motuba Actress Rorisang Motuba says an intimacy coach must be brought on set to ensure everything that happens is mutually agreed on. 10 August 2020 5:08 PM
'I hate the term GBV, it's like we're romanticising what we're talking about' Actress Ayanda Borotho and one of South Africa's best-known broadcasters Kate Turkington discuss being a woman in South Africa. 10 August 2020 3:53 PM
'Joko Ya Hao' inspired by the life and legacy of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Filmmaker and director Mmabatho Montsho says she chose 'people whose storytelling kind of matches mine'. 7 August 2020 6:25 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng records 143,068 COVID-19 recoveries from 192,767 cases The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 559,585. There were 6,670 new infections and the total number of deaths is 10,408. 9 August 2020 10:25 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
View all Africa
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I'm a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Opinion

The Clement Manyathela Show
Family Matters
Family Matters - KEEPING CHILDREN SAFE FROM GROOMING AND MANIPULATION

Family Matters - KEEPING CHILDREN SAFE FROM GROOMING AND MANIPULATION

10 August 2020 12:25 PM

Ruth Ancer 


More episodes from Family Matters

Family Matters: Rejection

3 August 2020 1:11 PM

Clement is joined by Clinical Psychologist Charity Mkone about children dealing with rejection from their parents

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- when childhood trauma follows up into adulthood

27 July 2020 12:07 PM

This week, Clement chats to Psychologist Lerato Msimanga about childhood traumas and how they filter into our adult lives.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- Our dangerous addiction to self improvement

20 July 2020 12:05 PM

Clinical psychologist, Jeanie Cave', warns us about the dangerous addiction manifesting around our obsession with personal development and self improvement. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: How to Heal Prejudice

13 July 2020 12:47 PM

Clement is joined by Clinical Psychologist  Hayden Knibbs who takes us through the healing stages after dealing with prejudice. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- The psychology behind breaking lockdown regulations

6 July 2020 12:01 PM

Clement and Ruth Ancer discuss the reasons why some of us refuse to adhere to COVID19 regulations. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: The rules of emotions

22 June 2020 12:13 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters

15 June 2020 8:20 PM

Clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19?

8 June 2020 12:16 PM

Guest: Ruth Ancer | Clinical Psychologist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters

1 June 2020 12:07 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Corrupt police officers 'use inside info at airport to steal drugs from mules'

Local

'I hate the term GBV, it's like we're romanticising what we're talking about'

Entertainment

Eskom says load reduction back in four provinces

Local

Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away

Lifestyle Local

Zimbabwe president decries 'divisive falsehoods' over rights abuse claims
10 August 2020 6:14 PM

10 August 2020 6:14 PM

Makhura denies his family has PPE deals with govt
10 August 2020 6:00 PM

10 August 2020 6:00 PM

Streets of Khayelitsha ‘covered in sewage’

10 August 2020 5:18 PM

