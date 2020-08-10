Family Matters - KEEPING CHILDREN SAFE FROM GROOMING AND MANIPULATION

Clement is joined by Clinical Psychologist Charity Mkone about children dealing with rejection from their parentsLISTEN TO PODCAST
This week, Clement chats to Psychologist Lerato Msimanga about childhood traumas and how they filter into our adult lives.
Clinical psychologist, Jeanie Cave', warns us about the dangerous addiction manifesting around our obsession with personal development and self improvement.
Clement is joined by Clinical Psychologist Hayden Knibbs who takes us through the healing stages after dealing with prejudice.
Clement and Ruth Ancer discuss the reasons why some of us refuse to adhere to COVID19 regulations.
Guest: Ruth Ancer | Clinical Psychologist
Guest: Ruth Ancer | Clinical Psychologist