Family Matters - KEEPING CHILDREN SAFE FROM GROOMING AND MANIPULATION

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 18:15
Former finance minister Des van Rooyen testifies at Zondo commission
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Erin Bates - Freelance Journalist (Daily Maverick) at ....
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Eskom play over R100million Covid-19 special bonus to its pensioners
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linda Mateza - Chief Executive and Principal Officer at Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF)
Today at 18:50
R200bn scheme earmarked to help businesses negatively hit by lockdown only assisted 6.6% of them.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : How it works: News gathering and evolution of news consumption
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Latest Local
Eskom's Andre de Ruyter says power cuts to continue until next year De Ruyter briefed the Cape Town Press Club on Tuesday on the parastatal’s turnaround strategy. 11 August 2020 5:41 PM
School governing bodies association wants clarity on teachers with comorbidities Matakanye Matakanya says despite directives from the department of education there are still questions that need answers. 11 August 2020 5:25 PM
Funeral costs increase by as mush as 25% because of PPE expenses Avbob general manager Pieter van der Westhuizen says have hired more people and converted shipping containers to cold rooms. 11 August 2020 5:14 PM
View all Local
Van Rooyen to cross-examine Fuzile before he takes stand at Zondo commission EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on what is happening at the state capture commission. 11 August 2020 1:06 PM
What is happening in Zim is self-evident, it requires no denial - rights lawyer Zimbabwe government spokesman Nick Mangwana denies that there are human rights violations happening in that country. 11 August 2020 11:24 AM
'Eradicate chauvinism, sexism and patriarchy. They enable oppression of women' In his "From The Desk of the President" column, Cyril Ramaphosa unpacks a number of commitments made under Generation Equality. 10 August 2020 9:01 AM
View all Politics
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
Pyramid schemes: It's greed, you think you stand a better chance than the others National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says you can't be naive or claim to be duped. 8 August 2020 2:44 PM
Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC Following a cabinet meeting, Winde said that the province had sufficient health capability to manage COVID-19 patients. 7 August 2020 5:32 PM
View all Business
'Some women are even scared to become moms because it might impact their career' Talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach Anja van Beek gives her take on the motherhood penalty. 11 August 2020 5:48 PM
Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke. 10 August 2020 5:42 PM
Enjoy Zonke's virtual concert with the State Theatre The talented musician tells Refiloe Mpakanyane she hopes the audience will give her love through their lenses. 9 August 2020 3:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in t... 8 August 2020 12:02 PM
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
View all Sport
Bob Mabena was generous in spirit and allowed everybody to shine - Penny Lebyane Radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane remembers South African radio and television veteran Bob Mabena. 11 August 2020 3:25 PM
[WATCH] South Africans taking on the #InfluencerChallenge leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2020 8:40 AM
[WATCH] The late Bob Mabena's profound thoughts on life and death Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2020 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA now has 417,200 (74%) COVID-19 recoveries from 563,598 cases There were 16,911 tests conducted and 3,740 new infections. Gauteng has 145,776 recoveries from 193,561 infections to date. 10 August 2020 11:46 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
View all Africa
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
View all Opinion

The Clement Manyathela Show
Family Matters
Family Matters - KEEPING CHILDREN SAFE FROM GROOMING AND MANIPULATION

Family Matters - KEEPING CHILDREN SAFE FROM GROOMING AND MANIPULATION

10 August 2020 12:25 PM

Ruth Ancer 


More episodes from Family Matters

Family Matters: Rejection

3 August 2020 1:11 PM

Clement is joined by Clinical Psychologist Charity Mkone about children dealing with rejection from their parents

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- when childhood trauma follows up into adulthood

27 July 2020 12:07 PM

This week, Clement chats to Psychologist Lerato Msimanga about childhood traumas and how they filter into our adult lives.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- Our dangerous addiction to self improvement

20 July 2020 12:05 PM

Clinical psychologist, Jeanie Cave', warns us about the dangerous addiction manifesting around our obsession with personal development and self improvement. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: How to Heal Prejudice

13 July 2020 12:47 PM

Clement is joined by Clinical Psychologist  Hayden Knibbs who takes us through the healing stages after dealing with prejudice. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- The psychology behind breaking lockdown regulations

6 July 2020 12:01 PM

Clement and Ruth Ancer discuss the reasons why some of us refuse to adhere to COVID19 regulations. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: The rules of emotions

22 June 2020 12:13 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters

15 June 2020 8:20 PM

Clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19?

8 June 2020 12:16 PM

Guest: Ruth Ancer | Clinical Psychologist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters

1 June 2020 12:07 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court rules that VBS findings against Msiza are unconstitutional

Local

Funeral costs increase by as mush as 25% because of PPE expenses

Local

School governing bodies association wants clarity on teachers with comorbidities

Local

Eskom's Andre de Ruyter says power cuts to continue until next year

Local

EWN Highlights

Police not ruling out serial killer after 4th woman's body found in Mthwalume

11 August 2020 5:40 PM

De Ruyter: Eskom may not be able to recover all the funds from ex-execs, Guptas

11 August 2020 5:28 PM

Nehawu to continue with planned protests over safety of healthcare workers

11 August 2020 4:29 PM

