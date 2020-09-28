Family Matters - Talking to kids about sex

Clement speaks to Hayden Knibbs navigate the often emotional toll Adoption takes on all parties involved.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Counselling social worker, Irene Motaung, helps us with the difficult conversations we need to have with our children and families about raising children who may identify as LGBTIQ.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Wilma Calvert, who is a Counselor from the Family Life Centre about the unique relationship that some daughters have with their fathersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Hayden Knibbs helps us through the difficult conversations we need to have if living with a family member who suffers from addiction.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ruth AncerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Clinical Psychologist Charity Mkone about children dealing with rejection from their parentsLISTEN TO PODCAST
This week, Clement chats to Psychologist Lerato Msimanga about childhood traumas and how they filter into our adult lives.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical psychologist, Jeanie Cave', warns us about the dangerous addiction manifesting around our obsession with personal development and self improvement.LISTEN TO PODCAST