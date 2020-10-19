Family Matters: Sibling comparison

Is there ever a 'right' time to talk to our children about race? How should one approach the subject with caution and sensitivity? Psychologist, Irene Motaung, helps us tackle this topic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ruth Ancer helps us deal with the loss of a parent or guardian. Is there ever a way to overcome the grief?
Clement speaks to Nthabiseng Lebina, Social Worker in Private Practise about discussing sex and sexuality with children
Clement speaks to Hayden Knibbs navigate the often emotional toll Adoption takes on all parties involved.
Counselling social worker, Irene Motaung, helps us with the difficult conversations we need to have with our children and families about raising children who may identify as LGBTIQ.
Clement is joined by Wilma Calvert, who is a Counselor from the Family Life Centre about the unique relationship that some daughters have with their fathers
Hayden Knibbs helps us through the difficult conversations we need to have if living with a family member who suffers from addiction.
