Family Matters- a focus on family planning

Clement is joined by Trained Counsellor Dulcy Rubushe about friends that become part of one’s family and the needed boundaries.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement discusses the long-term affects on children who become caregivers and parental figures while they are still young.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Eve helps us make sense of the ongoing effects of childhood trauma experiences and how it may manifest later in life as adults.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Clinical Psychologist Jeanie Cave about the effects of sibling comparison on childrenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Is there ever a 'right' time to talk to our children about race? How should one approach the subject with caution and sensitivity? Psychologist, Irene Motaung, helps us tackle this topic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ruth Ancer helps us deal with the loss of a parent or guardian. Is there ever a way to overcome the grief?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Nthabiseng Lebina, Social Worker in Private Practise about discussing sex and sexuality with children
Clement speaks to Hayden Knibbs navigate the often emotional toll Adoption takes on all parties involved.LISTEN TO PODCAST