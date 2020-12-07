Family matters- coping with grief during the festive season

The holiday season has begun. Covid-19 has dramatically increased feelings of isolation and uncertainty – fear of whether we will cope can freeze us into inaction. Traditions and celebrations may have to be different this year and those mourning the death of a loved one during the pandemic can be faced with overwhelming emotions. GriefShare facilitator, Coralie Deas, helps us tackle this difficult time for those mourning the loss of loved ones.
We focus on the health and psycho-social aspects of starting a family or planning for one.
Clement is joined by Trained Counsellor Dulcy Rubushe about friends that become part of one's family and the needed boundaries.
Clement discusses the long-term affects on children who become caregivers and parental figures while they are still young.
Dr Eve helps us make sense of the ongoing effects of childhood trauma experiences and how it may manifest later in life as adults.
Clement is joined by Clinical Psychologist Jeanie Cave about the effects of sibling comparison on children
Is there ever a 'right' time to talk to our children about race? How should one approach the subject with caution and sensitivity? Psychologist, Irene Motaung, helps us tackle this topic.
Ruth Ancer helps us deal with the loss of a parent or guardian. Is there ever a way to overcome the grief?
Clement speaks to Nthabiseng Lebina, Social Worker in Private Practise about discussing sex and sexuality with children
Clement speaks to Hayden Knibbs navigate the often emotional toll Adoption takes on all parties involved.