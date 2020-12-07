Family matters- coping with grief during the festive season

The holiday season has begun. Covid-19 has dramatically increased feelings of isolation and uncertainty – fear of whether we will cope can freeze us into inaction. Traditions and celebrations may have to be different this year and those mourning the death of a loved one during the pandemic can be faced with overwhelming emotions. GriefShare facilitator, Coralie Deas, helps us tackle this difficult time for those mourning the loss of loved ones.