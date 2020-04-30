Profile Interview with Tumi Maroke

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature - Lack of research and integration of African Indigenous Medicines
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mandisa Mashego
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages. 30 April 2020 5:01 PM
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with. 30 April 2020 4:59 PM
More than 250,000 jobs could be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19 Eyewitness News reporter Ayanda Nyathi gives an update on Gauteng's economic relief plan delivered by premier David Makhura. 30 April 2020 4:14 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
Denis Goldberg was a man of highest moral integrity - Ronnie Kasrils Anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils and Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sella Hatang share their fond moments of Goldberg. 30 April 2020 10:49 AM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 30 April 2020 6:27 PM
[LISTEN] How you can help keep The Whippet open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 30 April 2020 6:16 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
How SA's sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
AmaZulu's Sokhela: We have to finish the season In March, the board of governors set a target of 30 June to finish the 2019/20 season but were flexible on its conclusion. 28 April 2020 5:27 AM
John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal trouble The PSL has been suspended since 16 March with no indication when it will resume but the board of governors has said they hope to... 27 April 2020 1:23 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Profile Interview with Tumi Maroke

Profile Interview with Tumi Maroke

Tumi Maroke, award winning comedian, actress, writer and producer signed herself and South Africans up for a virtual show seat called #laughteristhebestmedicine this past week to keep stayhome South Africans entertained, so we thought we would get a spoon full of Tumi's sugar too, along with some much needed survival tips for all the lock down parents.

www.tumimorake.co.za

www.tumimorake.co.za



Reaction to Education Minister's briefing on back-to-school plans

30 April 2020 10:10 PM

Guest: Noncedo Madubedube, Gen-Sec for Equal Education 

#BackToSchool Dep of Education Follow up #Covid-19

30 April 2020 9:42 PM

Guest: Motheo Brodie | Legal Researcher in the Education Rights Programme: Section 27

Follow up on Department of Education media briefing by DBE Minister Angie
Motshekga, (Thursday 30th April 2020) 

Says Section 27 in their follow up statement around concerns:

"EELC and SECTION27 have written to the DBE outlining some of these concerns and questions in detail. We are yet to receive a response".

Contact: news@section27.org.za | info@section27.org.za 
WhatsApp number during virus: 0607540751

Lock-down Post Traumatic Growth | Resilience | Essentialism

30 April 2020 9:33 PM

Guest: Dr Jonathan D Moch | Specialist Psychiatrist, Cognitive Therapist Founder and Managing Director: Project I.R.T.H

If you are suffering from depression, anxiety, panic attacks, phobias, despair, fatigue, relationship issues, loneliness, or burnout, the Lock down may be the ideal time to encounter the core of the problems and implement fundamental solutions. 

Contact: jonathandmoch@gmail.com 

Psychological ramifications and consequence of these drastic measures

29 April 2020 11:17 PM

Guest: Leonard Carr, Clinical Psychologist

The psychological/ social/ humanitarian impact, ramifications and consequence of these drastic measures - especially flipping decision like smokes. 

School kid’s regulations - Reaction

29 April 2020 11:08 PM

Guest: Adv Rob Solomon, Convener: SA1ST Forum

 

OPENING OF SCHOOLS: We read the plan presented by the Department of Basic Education and find it DIABOLICAL. We will thus drive an online petition and media campaign calling on all South Africans to reject this plan. We will call on all parents not to send their children back to school and call on teachers not to return either UNTIL the health & safety of all concerned are TOTALLY GUARANTEED.""

Is U-turn on cigarettes an economic sabotage?

29 April 2020 10:32 PM

Guest: Yusuf Abraamjee, Founder: Tax Justice SA

PLOT: U-TURN ON CIGARETTES IS ECONOMIC SABOTAGE
TAX Justice South Africa (TJSA) condemns tonight’s announcement of an extension to the cigarette ban as “life-endangering economic sabotage”.

Reaction to Min. Zuma's outlining how level 4 will unfold

29 April 2020 10:12 PM

Guest: Kagiso Pooe, Public Policy Specialist and lecturer at North-West University 

Topic: Reaction to NDZ presser

Difference between stage 4 and stage 5 from a legal perspective

29 April 2020 9:54 PM

Guest: Adv Manny Witz

Topic: Legal implications - What is the fine line/ real difference between stage 4 and stage 5

Ramification of government's decision - Reaction to Min. Zuma's presser

29 April 2020 9:32 PM

Guest: Sue Goldstein, Deputy Director for SAMRC Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science Priceless SA 

Topic: Governments decisions and the impact/ ramifications 

Man Torque: Relationships Lockdown 101

28 April 2020 11:52 PM

Unpacking relationships...as couples as well as parents, (from the male & female perspective), especially at this time.

Joined by husband & wife team, Ingrid Lotze and Gavin Moffat, who as a family, (including their son), continue to benefit from work both in Mankind Project, + their own workshops and work.

Contact: 'Hers&His www.facebook.com/hersandhisnow

SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours

Local

Local

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

Business Politics Local

Business Politics Local

Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown

Local

Local

'I'm excited for Chicken Licken': SA looks forward to level 4 lockdown

30 April 2020 8:58 PM

30 April 2020 8:58 PM

Plans to transform CTICC into COVID-19 hospital under way

30 April 2020 8:54 PM

30 April 2020 8:54 PM

SA willing to sell 'poorly functioning' state-owned firms - Mboweni

30 April 2020 8:51 PM

30 April 2020 8:51 PM

