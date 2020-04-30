COVID-19 experience in Rome vs SA behaviour

Walter Carelsen, SA family that was stuck in Rome and is back in SA and in quarantine....talking about their experience of COVID-19 in Rome vs SA behaviou
Guest: Motheo Brodie | Legal Researcher in the Education Rights Programme: Section 27
Follow up on Department of Education media briefing by DBE Minister Angie
Motshekga, (Thursday 30th April 2020)
Says Section 27 in their follow up statement around concerns:
"EELC and SECTION27 have written to the DBE outlining some of these concerns and questions in detail. We are yet to receive a response".
Contact: news@section27.org.za | info@section27.org.za
WhatsApp number during virus: 0607540751
Guest: Dr Jonathan D Moch | Specialist Psychiatrist, Cognitive Therapist Founder and Managing Director: Project I.R.T.H
If you are suffering from depression, anxiety, panic attacks, phobias, despair, fatigue, relationship issues, loneliness, or burnout, the Lock down may be the ideal time to encounter the core of the problems and implement fundamental solutions.
Contact: jonathandmoch@gmail.com
Guest: Leonard Carr, Clinical Psychologist
The psychological/ social/ humanitarian impact, ramifications and consequence of these drastic measures - especially flipping decision like smokes.
Guest: Adv Rob Solomon, Convener: SA1ST Forum
OPENING OF SCHOOLS: We read the plan presented by the Department of Basic Education and find it DIABOLICAL. We will thus drive an online petition and media campaign calling on all South Africans to reject this plan. We will call on all parents not to send their children back to school and call on teachers not to return either UNTIL the health & safety of all concerned are TOTALLY GUARANTEED.""
Guest: Yusuf Abraamjee, Founder: Tax Justice SA
PLOT: U-TURN ON CIGARETTES IS ECONOMIC SABOTAGE
TAX Justice South Africa (TJSA) condemns tonight’s announcement of an extension to the cigarette ban as “life-endangering economic sabotage”.
Guest: Kagiso Pooe, Public Policy Specialist and lecturer at North-West University
Topic: Reaction to NDZ presser
Guest: Adv Manny Witz
Topic: Legal implications - What is the fine line/ real difference between stage 4 and stage 5
Guest: Sue Goldstein, Deputy Director for SAMRC Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science Priceless SA
Topic: Governments decisions and the impact/ ramifications
Unpacking relationships...as couples as well as parents, (from the male & female perspective), especially at this time.
Joined by husband & wife team, Ingrid Lotze and Gavin Moffat, who as a family, (including their son), continue to benefit from work both in Mankind Project, + their own workshops and work.
Contact: 'Hers&His www.facebook.com/hersandhisnow
Simon Hlungwani | President of DENOSA(Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa) and Dr Kgosi Letlape | President at Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSALISTEN TO PODCAST