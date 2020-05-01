Being retrenched, dealing with your finances and way forward (Part 2

Streaming issues? Report here
SA records its highest number of COVID-19 tests done in a 24-hour cycle Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were seven deaths reported in the Western Cape and Free State. 2 May 2020 8:30 PM
AfriForum, Solidarity approach ConCourt to challenge BEE tourism relief criteria The North Gauteng High Court has ruled against the bid to challenge tourism minister's decision to apply BBBEE to Disaster Act. 2 May 2020 1:04 PM
Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change? CEO Dr Ryan Noach says Discovery Health intends to change its policy soon, once 'appropriate screening approach' in place. 2 May 2020 10:57 AM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
AfriForum, Solidarity approach ConCourt to challenge BEE tourism relief criteria The North Gauteng High Court has ruled against the bid to challenge tourism minister's decision to apply BBBEE to Disaster Act. 2 May 2020 1:04 PM
Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 1 May 2020 5:18 PM
'Restaurant industry of weeks ago is not the same as the one opening today' Restaurants Association of SA CEO Wendy Alberts says those that open today will set the tone for the new business model. 1 May 2020 4:49 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome. 1 May 2020 10:34 AM
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 30 April 2020 4:07 PM
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 May 2020 9:15 AM
[WATCH] Dad's reflexes save daughter from falling off crib Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:35 AM
[WATCH] We have been peeling vegetables the wrong way, this is how you do it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:34 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Being retrenched, dealing with your finances and way forward (Part 2

Being retrenched, dealing with your finances and way forward (Part 2

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capita



South Africans Doing Great Things - Susan Scott and Bonne de Bond

1 May 2020 11:51 PM

Susan Scott | Author 

Bonne De Bod

Profile Interview with Sello Maake-ka-Ncube

1 May 2020 10:44 PM

Guest: Sello Maake-ka Ncube

Profile interview with local and internationally acclaimed actor and voice actor. His latest powerful work in the form of a new and touching reality-series Abobaba S1 just finished airing on Mzansi Wethu (Mnet Channel 163) which reconnects fathers with their children. 
About the TV series - something so prevalent in South Africa today especially around the recent issues with men and how to find healing for them. 
Abobaba is a moving new reality series that reconnects fathers with their children and it aired every Saturday night at 18:30. Created by production company Passion Lane, Abobaba is a reality show that helps to find relatable solutions between parents who may have been divorced, separated, broken up or lost contact after the children were born. 
There are many families across South Africa who seek to connect or reconnect with their fathers. Abobaba is a series that aims to re-establish these bonds and attempt to mend tense family dynamics through mediation. 
Hosted by the inimitable Sello Maake-ka Ncube, the show intimately tracks the journey of 13 fathers as they hope to reunite with their children. What makes Abobaba unique is the use of a patent psychological approach in every episode to showcase possible
solutions that may assist in healing long-forgotten family rifts that resulted in the exclusion of fathers in their children's lives. 

Accessing government unemployment grant

1 May 2020 9:51 PM

Guest: Totsie Memela, CEO of SASSA

Kwantu Feature - Lack of research and integration of African Indigenous Medicine

30 April 2020 11:19 PM

Mandisa Mashego 

Reaction to Education Minister's briefing on back-to-school plans

30 April 2020 10:10 PM

Guest: Noncedo Madubedube, Gen-Sec for Equal Education 

#BackToSchool Dep of Education Follow up #Covid-19

30 April 2020 9:42 PM

Guest: Motheo Brodie | Legal Researcher in the Education Rights Programme: Section 27

Follow up on Department of Education media briefing by DBE Minister Angie
Motshekga, (Thursday 30th April 2020) 

Says Section 27 in their follow up statement around concerns:

"EELC and SECTION27 have written to the DBE outlining some of these concerns and questions in detail. We are yet to receive a response".

Contact: news@section27.org.za | info@section27.org.za 
WhatsApp number during virus: 0607540751

Lock-down Post Traumatic Growth | Resilience | Essentialism

30 April 2020 9:33 PM

Guest: Dr Jonathan D Moch | Specialist Psychiatrist, Cognitive Therapist Founder and Managing Director: Project I.R.T.H

If you are suffering from depression, anxiety, panic attacks, phobias, despair, fatigue, relationship issues, loneliness, or burnout, the Lock down may be the ideal time to encounter the core of the problems and implement fundamental solutions. 

Contact: jonathandmoch@gmail.com 

Psychological ramifications and consequence of these drastic measures

29 April 2020 11:17 PM

Guest: Leonard Carr, Clinical Psychologist

The psychological/ social/ humanitarian impact, ramifications and consequence of these drastic measures - especially flipping decision like smokes. 

School kid's regulations - Reaction

29 April 2020 11:08 PM

Guest: Adv Rob Solomon, Convener: SA1ST Forum

 

OPENING OF SCHOOLS: We read the plan presented by the Department of Basic Education and find it DIABOLICAL. We will thus drive an online petition and media campaign calling on all South Africans to reject this plan. We will call on all parents not to send their children back to school and call on teachers not to return either UNTIL the health & safety of all concerned are TOTALLY GUARANTEED."

Is U-turn on cigarettes an economic sabotage?

29 April 2020 10:32 PM

Guest: Yusuf Abraamjee, Founder: Tax Justice SA

PLOT: U-TURN ON CIGARETTES IS ECONOMIC SABOTAGE
TAX Justice South Africa (TJSA) condemns tonight's announcement of an extension to the cigarette ban as "life-endangering economic sabotage".

SA records its highest number of COVID-19 tests done in a 24-hour cycle

World Local

Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?

Local

And the Nat Nakasa Award goes to ... SA journalists for COVID-19 coverage

Local

Plato to open criminal case against Independent Media, Samwu for misinformation

2 May 2020 6:22 PM

Gauteng officials screen hundreds coming into province for COVID-19

2 May 2020 5:58 PM

Premier Winde calls for formal commemoration of COVID-19 victims

2 May 2020 5:41 PM

