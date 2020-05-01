Being retrenched, dealing with your finances and way forward (Part 2

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capita
Susan Scott | Author
Bonne De Bod
Guest: Sello Maake-ka Ncube
Profile interview with local and internationally acclaimed actor and voice actor. His latest powerful work in the form of a new and touching reality-series Abobaba S1 just finished airing on Mzansi Wethu (Mnet Channel 163) which reconnects fathers with their children.
About the TV series - something so prevalent in South Africa today especially around the recent issues with men and how to find healing for them.
Abobaba is a moving new reality series that reconnects fathers with their children and it aired every Saturday night at 18:30. Created by production company Passion Lane, Abobaba is a reality show that helps to find relatable solutions between parents who may have been divorced, separated, broken up or lost contact after the children were born.
There are many families across South Africa who seek to connect or reconnect with their fathers. Abobaba is a series that aims to re-establish these bonds and attempt to mend tense family dynamics through mediation.
Hosted by the inimitable Sello Maake-ka Ncube, the show intimately tracks the journey of 13 fathers as they hope to reunite with their children. What makes Abobaba unique is the use of a patent psychological approach in every episode to showcase possible
solutions that may assist in healing long-forgotten family rifts that resulted in the exclusion of fathers in their children's lives.
Guest: Totsie Memela, CEO of SASSALISTEN TO PODCAST
Mandisa MashegoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Noncedo Madubedube, Gen-Sec for Equal EducationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Motheo Brodie | Legal Researcher in the Education Rights Programme: Section 27
Follow up on Department of Education media briefing by DBE Minister Angie
Motshekga, (Thursday 30th April 2020)
Says Section 27 in their follow up statement around concerns:
"EELC and SECTION27 have written to the DBE outlining some of these concerns and questions in detail. We are yet to receive a response".
Contact: news@section27.org.za | info@section27.org.za
WhatsApp number during virus: 0607540751
Guest: Dr Jonathan D Moch | Specialist Psychiatrist, Cognitive Therapist Founder and Managing Director: Project I.R.T.H
If you are suffering from depression, anxiety, panic attacks, phobias, despair, fatigue, relationship issues, loneliness, or burnout, the Lock down may be the ideal time to encounter the core of the problems and implement fundamental solutions.
Contact: jonathandmoch@gmail.com
Guest: Leonard Carr, Clinical Psychologist
The psychological/ social/ humanitarian impact, ramifications and consequence of these drastic measures - especially flipping decision like smokes.
Guest: Adv Rob Solomon, Convener: SA1ST Forum
OPENING OF SCHOOLS: We read the plan presented by the Department of Basic Education and find it DIABOLICAL. We will thus drive an online petition and media campaign calling on all South Africans to reject this plan. We will call on all parents not to send their children back to school and call on teachers not to return either UNTIL the health & safety of all concerned are TOTALLY GUARANTEED.""
Guest: Yusuf Abraamjee, Founder: Tax Justice SA
PLOT: U-TURN ON CIGARETTES IS ECONOMIC SABOTAGE
TAX Justice South Africa (TJSA) condemns tonight’s announcement of an extension to the cigarette ban as “life-endangering economic sabotage”.