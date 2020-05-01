Profile Interview with Sello Maake-ka-Ncube

Guest: Sello Maake-ka Ncube



Profile interview with local and internationally acclaimed actor and voice actor. His latest powerful work in the form of a new and touching reality-series Abobaba S1 just finished airing on Mzansi Wethu (Mnet Channel 163) which reconnects fathers with their children.

About the TV series - something so prevalent in South Africa today especially around the recent issues with men and how to find healing for them.

Abobaba is a moving new reality series that reconnects fathers with their children and it aired every Saturday night at 18:30. Created by production company Passion Lane, Abobaba is a reality show that helps to find relatable solutions between parents who may have been divorced, separated, broken up or lost contact after the children were born.

There are many families across South Africa who seek to connect or reconnect with their fathers. Abobaba is a series that aims to re-establish these bonds and attempt to mend tense family dynamics through mediation.

Hosted by the inimitable Sello Maake-ka Ncube, the show intimately tracks the journey of 13 fathers as they hope to reunite with their children. What makes Abobaba unique is the use of a patent psychological approach in every episode to showcase possible

solutions that may assist in healing long-forgotten family rifts that resulted in the exclusion of fathers in their children's lives.