Profile Interview with Sello Maake-ka Ncube

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:13
Update on Absa's payment relief
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Bongiwe Gangeni - Deputy Chief Executive for Absa Retail and Relationship Banking
Today at 08:48
Gautrain resumes bus and train operations
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Kesagee Nayager - Gautrain Spokesperson
Today at 19:19
Business Book Review: GET TITLE
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays with Author Lauren Beukes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lauren Beukes - Author at ...
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
COVID-19 cases rise to 6,783 with eight new deaths recorded Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 245,747 people had been tested in both the private and public sectors. 3 May 2020 8:13 PM
Employers must grant paid sick leave to employees with Covid-19 symptoms Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has outlined the measures employers must take when their businesses re-open. 3 May 2020 4:23 PM
WC to propose Level 4 regulation amendments to further open up economy MEC David Maynier says submissions will be made to national government. Targeted sectors include construction and e-commerce. 3 May 2020 10:39 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. "I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line," says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
Employers must grant paid sick leave to employees with Covid-19 symptoms Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has outlined the measures employers must take when their businesses re-open. 3 May 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome. 1 May 2020 10:34 AM
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 30 April 2020 4:07 PM
How SA's sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 May 2020 9:15 AM
[WATCH] Dad's reflexes save daughter from falling off crib Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:35 AM
COVID-19 cases rise to 6,783 with eight new deaths recorded Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 245,747 people had been tested in both the private and public sectors. 3 May 2020 8:13 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa's best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Profile Interview with Sello Maake-ka Ncube

Profile Interview with Sello Maake-ka Ncube

Guest: Sello Maake-ka Ncube

Profile interview with local and internationally acclaimed actor and voice actor.

Sello Maake Ka-Ncube is one of South Africa's most esteemed actors and voice actors, having performed in theatre, film and television both in his native land, as well as in the United States, Britain, Canada and Europe.



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things - Stroop: Winning the journey into the rhino horn war

1 May 2020 11:51 PM

Guests: Susan Scott and Bonne de Bod,  Directors, filmmakers, producers and researchers.

Local documentary takes international circuits by storm as it hit’s its 28th award – the SAFTA (South African Film and Television Awards) for ‘Best Natural History and Environmental Programme’ for the ground-breaking film: ‘Stroop – a journey into the rhino horn war’.

‘STROOP is available via on line streaing in 77 countries and in 4 languages (iTunes, Amazon Prime, GooglePlay, Vimeo on Demand)

www.sdbfilms.com

www.bonnedebod.co.za

 

 

Accessing government unemployment grant

1 May 2020 9:51 PM

Guest: Totsie Memela, CEO of SASSA

Kwantu Feature - Lack of research and integration of African Indigenous Medicine

30 April 2020 11:19 PM

Mandisa Mashego 

Reaction to Education Minister's briefing on back-to-school plans

30 April 2020 10:10 PM

Guest: Noncedo Madubedube, Gen-Sec for Equal Education 

#BackToSchool Dep of Education Follow up #Covid-19

30 April 2020 9:42 PM

Guest: Motheo Brodie | Legal Researcher in the Education Rights Programme: Section 27

Follow up on Department of Education media briefing by DBE Minister Angie
Motshekga, (Thursday 30th April 2020) 

Says Section 27 in their follow up statement around concerns:

"EELC and SECTION27 have written to the DBE outlining some of these concerns and questions in detail. We are yet to receive a response".

Contact: news@section27.org.za | info@section27.org.za 
WhatsApp number during virus: 0607540751

Lock-down Post Traumatic Growth | Resilience | Essentialism

30 April 2020 9:33 PM

Guest: Dr Jonathan D Moch | Specialist Psychiatrist, Cognitive Therapist Founder and Managing Director: Project I.R.T.H

If you are suffering from depression, anxiety, panic attacks, phobias, despair, fatigue, relationship issues, loneliness, or burnout, the Lock down may be the ideal time to encounter the core of the problems and implement fundamental solutions. 

Contact: jonathandmoch@gmail.com 

Psychological ramifications and consequence of these drastic measures

29 April 2020 11:17 PM

Guest: Leonard Carr, Clinical Psychologist

The psychological/ social/ humanitarian impact, ramifications and consequence of these drastic measures - especially flipping decision like smokes. 

School kid’s regulations - Reaction

29 April 2020 11:08 PM

Guest: Adv Rob Solomon, Convener: SA1ST Forum

 

OPENING OF SCHOOLS: We read the plan presented by the Department of Basic Education and find it DIABOLICAL. We will thus drive an online petition and media campaign calling on all South Africans to reject this plan. We will call on all parents not to send their children back to school and call on teachers not to return either UNTIL the health & safety of all concerned are TOTALLY GUARANTEED.""

Is U-turn on cigarettes an economic sabotage?

29 April 2020 10:32 PM

Guest: Yusuf Abraamjee, Founder: Tax Justice SA

PLOT: U-TURN ON CIGARETTES IS ECONOMIC SABOTAGE
TAX Justice South Africa (TJSA) condemns tonight’s announcement of an extension to the cigarette ban as “life-endangering economic sabotage”.

