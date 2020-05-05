NGOs and Social Development issue

Guest: Siyabulela Jentile, President of NotInMyName
Guest: Ronel Kleynhans |Lecturer and Coordinator of the Honours Programme in the Department of Industrial Psychology, Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences, University of the Free StateLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tessa Dooms: Director at JASORO Consultancy Political and Social AnalystLISTEN TO PODCAST
Janine Myburgh | MD and Attorney: Myburgh Attorneys incLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mmusi Maimane is the chief activist of the One South Africa Movement, talking about an article that he wrote on the Daily Maverick titled “Reimagining the role of trade unions in a post-Covid-19 world”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco AssociationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Kgosi Letlape | President at Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Susan Scott and Bonne de Bod, Directors, filmmakers, producers and researchers.
Local documentary takes international circuits by storm as it hit’s its 28th award – the SAFTA (South African Film and Television Awards) for ‘Best Natural History and Environmental Programme’ for the ground-breaking film: ‘Stroop – a journey into the rhino horn war’.
‘STROOP is available via on line streaing in 77 countries and in 4 languages (iTunes, Amazon Prime, GooglePlay, Vimeo on Demand)
www.sdbfilms.com
www.bonnedebod.co.za
Guest: Sello Maake-ka Ncube
Profile interview with local and internationally acclaimed actor and voice actor.
Sello Maake Ka-Ncube is one of South Africa's most esteemed actors and voice actors, having performed in theatre, film and television both in his native land, as well as in the United States, Britain, Canada and Europe.
Guest: Totsie Memela, CEO of SASSALISTEN TO PODCAST