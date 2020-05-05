Covid-19 the new disruptor in our workplace and careers

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[LISTEN] The impact of Caxton magazine division closure The board of directors announced that it has begun a process of withdrawing from magazine publishing and associated businesses. 5 May 2020 3:36 PM
Caxton pulls the plug on magazine publishing Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber says COVID-19 accelerated a process that had been underway for years. 5 May 2020 2:22 PM
How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically. 5 May 2020 11:29 AM
Those who were paid twice must pay back the money - Lindiwe Zulu Social development minister apologises for the glitch and says the department is doing its best to ensure that monies are paid. 5 May 2020 1:12 PM
Calls for government to reclassify real estate industry as essential service RE/MAX Southern Africa regional director Adrian Goslett says the industry contributes 5% to the GDP. 5 May 2020 8:25 AM
Mthethwa urges Safa, PSL to use 'one voice' on resumption of football Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa is due to hold a meeting with both Safa and the PSL on a way forward but says there are mixed sig... 4 May 2020 2:00 PM
How dealerships and automotive manufacturers are coping during Covid-19 The motor trade is not doing any business at all. 5 May 2020 8:35 PM
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade The ban on selling goods like alcohol and cigarettes has resulted in a big boom in illicit trade in the time of Covid-19. 5 May 2020 7:51 PM
This is what the impact of Covid-19 on tax collection means A 285 billion rand shortfall in April alone. An analyst looks at the implication of SARS not meeting targets due to the Covid-19.. 5 May 2020 7:14 PM
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this. 5 May 2020 12:54 PM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
Mthethwa urges Safa, PSL to use 'one voice' on resumption of football Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa is due to hold a meeting with both Safa and the PSL on a way forward but says there are mixed sig... 4 May 2020 2:00 PM
[LISTEN] The impact of Caxton magazine division closure The board of directors announced that it has begun a process of withdrawing from magazine publishing and associated businesses. 5 May 2020 3:36 PM
Caxton pulls the plug on magazine publishing Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber says COVID-19 accelerated a process that had been underway for years. 5 May 2020 2:22 PM
Hawk snatches mouse immediately after being released goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 May 2020 9:25 AM
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,572, death toll reaches 148 The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 10 more COVID-19 related deaths. 5 May 2020 10:08 PM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Covid-19 the new disruptor in our workplace and careers

Covid-19 the new disruptor in our workplace and careers

Guest: Ronel Kleynhans |Lecturer and Coordinator of the Honours Programme in the Department of Industrial Psychology, Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences, University of the Free State



Mboweni says can't support policy that discriminates against white tourism firms

5 May 2020 10:13 PM

Guest: Tessa Dooms: Director at JASORO Consultancy Political and Social Analyst 

NGOs and Social Development issue

5 May 2020 9:58 PM

Guest: Siyabulela Jentile, President of NotInMyName

Legal rights and routes for GBV /Domestic violence cases specifically in Lock-down

5 May 2020 9:19 PM

Janine Myburgh | MD and Attorney: Myburgh Attorneys inc

Reimagining the role of trade unions in a post-Covid-19 world

4 May 2020 11:05 PM

Guest: Mmusi Maimane is the chief activist of the One South Africa Movement, talking about an article that he wrote on the Daily Maverick titled “Reimagining the role of trade unions in a post-Covid-19 world”.

FITA to challenge cigarette ban in court

4 May 2020 10:20 PM

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association

Medical Matters: Different approaches to medicine

4 May 2020 10:19 PM

Dr Kgosi Letlape | President at Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)

South Africans Doing Great Things - Stroop: Winning the journey into the rhino horn war

1 May 2020 11:51 PM

Guests: Susan Scott and Bonne de Bod,  Directors, filmmakers, producers and researchers.

Local documentary takes international circuits by storm as it hit’s its 28th award – the SAFTA (South African Film and Television Awards) for ‘Best Natural History and Environmental Programme’ for the ground-breaking film: ‘Stroop – a journey into the rhino horn war’.

‘STROOP is available via on line streaing in 77 countries and in 4 languages (iTunes, Amazon Prime, GooglePlay, Vimeo on Demand)

www.sdbfilms.com

www.bonnedebod.co.za

 

 

Profile Interview with Sello Maake-ka Ncube

1 May 2020 10:44 PM

Guest: Sello Maake-ka Ncube

Profile interview with local and internationally acclaimed actor and voice actor.

Sello Maake Ka-Ncube is one of South Africa's most esteemed actors and voice actors, having performed in theatre, film and television both in his native land, as well as in the United States, Britain, Canada and Europe.

Accessing government unemployment grant

1 May 2020 9:51 PM

Guest: Totsie Memela, CEO of SASSA

COVID-19 cases rise to 7,572, death toll reaches 148

World Local

'Peak of COVID-19 means more people have severe symptoms, require hospital care'

Politics

Why should aid organisations go through government to hand out food parcels?

Local

Ramaphosa commends KZN govt's efforts in preparing COVID-19 care facilities

5 May 2020 7:54 PM

Sars predicts rise in business rescue cases this year

5 May 2020 7:51 PM

WHO urges countries to investigate early COVID-19 cases

5 May 2020 7:09 PM

