"Should parents tell their children about their financial struggles and debt?"

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "The best defense against the Corona Pandemic starts in your kitchen"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Elaine Beckett
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Survey shows thousands of early childhood development centres at risk of closure Ilifa Labantwana director Zaheera Mohamed says about 99% of operators are struggling because parents have stopped paying fees. 6 May 2020 6:05 PM
Masina defends system used to distribute food parcels in Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina says they cannot take 8,000 food parcels to one area while residents say they have not received anything. 6 May 2020 5:59 PM
'There has been very little extension made to the NPO sector at this point' Three hundred NPOs have written to President Cyril Ramaphosa about the difficulties they are facing during the COVID-19 lockdown. 6 May 2020 4:40 PM
View all Local
'What Duduzane Zuma says needs to be taken with a pinch of salt' Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni gives his take on the claims made in a new interview series between Jacob Zuma and his son. 6 May 2020 1:59 PM
Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has blamed protesting guards for the escape. 6 May 2020 12:41 PM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
View all Politics
Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report. 6 May 2020 8:00 PM
India and Thailand lifts alcohol ban, but SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still dry In South Africa, smokers and drinkers must go cold turkey or break Covid-19 lockdown rules. We compare other countries worldwide. 6 May 2020 7:26 PM
With airlines in business rescue, how is Flysafair holding up? The Covid-19 pandemic is hitting airlines ultra-hard. 6 May 2020 6:39 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world. 6 May 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain. 6 May 2020 12:14 PM
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this. 5 May 2020 12:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
View all Sport
Little boy realising camera is on before stealing treat has us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2020 8:40 AM
[VIDEO] Bumper accident lead to outrage as K-word is used Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2020 8:40 AM
'Its end of an era for us, we don't see future at Caxton for printed magazines' Caxton general manager Anton Botes and Media Online editor Glenda Nevill say magazine revenue has been declining over the years. 6 May 2020 8:00 AM
View all Entertainment
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,572, death toll reaches 148 The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 10 more COVID-19 related deaths. 5 May 2020 10:08 PM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
"Should parents tell their children about their financial struggles and debt?"

"Should parents tell their children about their financial struggles and debt?"

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Covid-19 the new disruptor in our workplace and careers

5 May 2020 11:24 PM

Guest: Ronel Kleynhans |Lecturer and Coordinator of the Honours Programme in the Department of Industrial Psychology, Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences, University of the Free State

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mboweni says can't support policy that discriminates against white tourism firms

5 May 2020 10:13 PM

Guest: Tessa Dooms: Director at JASORO Consultancy Political and Social Analyst 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NGOs and Social Development issue

5 May 2020 9:58 PM

Guest: Siyabulela Jentile, President of NotInMyName

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal rights and routes for GBV /Domestic violence cases specifically in Lock-down

5 May 2020 9:19 PM

Guest: Janine Myburgh | MD and Attorney: Myburgh Attorneys inc

Contact Details: Janine - 082 894 6641

Gender Based Violence SA - 080 428 428

SMS: *120 7867#

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reimagining the role of trade unions in a post-Covid-19 world

4 May 2020 11:05 PM

Guest: Mmusi Maimane is the chief activist of the One South Africa Movement, talking about an article that he wrote on the Daily Maverick titled “Reimagining the role of trade unions in a post-Covid-19 world”.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FITA to challenge cigarette ban in court

4 May 2020 10:20 PM

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Different approaches to medicine

4 May 2020 10:19 PM

Dr Kgosi Letlape | President at Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Stroop: Winning the journey into the rhino horn war

1 May 2020 11:51 PM

Guests: Susan Scott and Bonne de Bod,  Directors, filmmakers, producers and researchers.

Local documentary takes international circuits by storm as it hit’s its 28th award – the SAFTA (South African Film and Television Awards) for ‘Best Natural History and Environmental Programme’ for the ground-breaking film: ‘Stroop – a journey into the rhino horn war’.

‘STROOP is available via on line streaing in 77 countries and in 4 languages (iTunes, Amazon Prime, GooglePlay, Vimeo on Demand)

www.sdbfilms.com

www.bonnedebod.co.za

 

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Sello Maake-ka Ncube

1 May 2020 10:44 PM

Guest: Sello Maake-ka Ncube

Profile interview with local and internationally acclaimed actor and voice actor.

Sello Maake Ka-Ncube is one of South Africa's most esteemed actors and voice actors, having performed in theatre, film and television both in his native land, as well as in the United States, Britain, Canada and Europe.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Masina defends system used to distribute food parcels in Ekurhuleni

Local

'What Duduzane Zuma says needs to be taken with a pinch of salt'

Politics

Denosa 'furious and annoyed' by number of COVID-19 positive health workers

Local

EWN Highlights

Invest now to fight next pandemic, says WHO

6 May 2020 8:30 PM

Trump says coronavirus crisis 'worse than Pearl Harbour' or 9/11

6 May 2020 8:20 PM

Alex, Sandton most affected by COVID-19, says Gauteng Health Dept

6 May 2020 8:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA