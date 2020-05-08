Profile Interview with Pastor Ray McCauley

Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 18:39
Vodacom hikes full-year dividend by 6.3% despite Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 19:19
ZOOM : Business Book feature: The upside of Down
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Nicola Kleyn - Dean and Marketing Expert at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pj Powers - Singer, Musician at ...
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Povocoat to use prize money to hire new staff Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 11 May 2020 9:14 AM
702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation after team member tests positive for COVID-19 Bongani Bingwa joins Africa Melane to give more insight on why he will be off air for the next 14 days. 11 May 2020 7:13 AM
UPDATE: Record 17,257 tests for a 24-hour cycle, 8 more deaths reported Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 10,015. 10 May 2020 9:05 PM
'Ninety One wanted to support those hardest hit by COVID-19 lockdowns' CEO Hendrik du Toit unpacks why the company supported 702’s Small Business Shoutout campaign during these difficult times. 11 May 2020 7:52 AM
Line 2 Design Creative Studio focuses on design work during COVID-19 pandemic Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 8 May 2020 9:09 AM
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables. 10 May 2020 3:03 PM
Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself? Nikki Bush looks at why mothers often take on too much, to the detriment of their own self-discovery. 9 May 2020 1:58 PM
Bulls appoint Rathbone as new CEO Rathbone, who will officially start at the Vodacom Bulls on 1 June 2020, is no stranger to the rugby environment. 8 May 2020 1:59 PM
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
[WATCH] Sibling dancing while other two watch has us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Daniel Emmet sings Puccini’s Nessun Dorma with corona twist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius McKaiser shares his thoughts on the suspension of Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton from the news channel. 7 May 2020 10:48 AM
It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius Show host Eusebius McKaiser weighs in on the opinion shared by eNCA's Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton and the apology they shared. 5 May 2020 11:25 AM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Profile Interview with Pastor Ray McCauley

Profile Interview with Pastor Ray McCauley

PASTOR RAY McCAULEY - SENIOR PASTOR & FOUNDER
Ps Ray McCauley is the Founder and Senior Pastor of Rhema Bible Church North, as well as the President of Rhema Family Churches (RFC) and the International Federation of Christian Churches (IFCC).



South Africans Doing Great Things - TC Maila

8 May 2020 11:37 PM

TC Maila | Professional Photographer

TC Maila is a South African born travel photographer.
He was born in a small village of gaMaila in Limpopo (South Africa). His interest in
photography began when he started analyzing body language and behaviour in people.
The love for art and telling stories can be traced as far as childhood days in his village.
Just like most photographers, as a beginner he would capture everything till his interest
in rural life imaged. He started revisiting such places once again and investing more
resources and time in such adventures. Ever since he noticed that people remember
things and events based on how deep their emotions are involved and engaged, he then
saw an opportunity to use photography as a tool for story telling and for sharing
information

An Open Letter to President Ramaphosa, from Herman Mashaba

7 May 2020 10:22 PM

Herman Mashaba

The tipping point of relationships in lockdown.

7 May 2020 9:17 PM

The tipping point of relationships in lockdown.

"The best defense against the Corona Pandemic starts in your kitchen

6 May 2020 11:21 PM

Elaine Beckett: Ayurvedic Consultant

Stanley Beckett:  Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

Website: www.ommysoul.com 

Weird and Wonderful Feature: Cracking the Freemasonry Code

6 May 2020 10:47 PM

Guest: Robert LD Cooper, Author, Historian, Freemason | Curator of the Grand Lodge of Scotland Museum and Library | Initiated in The Lodge of Light, Past Master of Lodge Edinburgh Castle, and PM of Lodge Sir Robert Moray, No. 1641 the premier Scottish Lodge of Researc

"Should parents tell their children about their financial struggles and debt?"

6 May 2020 9:20 PM

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

Covid-19 the new disruptor in our workplace and careers

5 May 2020 11:24 PM

Guest: Ronel Kleynhans |Lecturer and Coordinator of the Honours Programme in the Department of Industrial Psychology, Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences, University of the Free State

Mboweni says can't support policy that discriminates against white tourism firms

5 May 2020 10:13 PM

Guest: Tessa Dooms: Director at JASORO Consultancy Political and Social Analyst 

NGOs and Social Development issue

5 May 2020 9:58 PM

Guest: Siyabulela Jentile, President of NotInMyName

702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation after team member tests positive for COVID-19
Politics Local

Politics Local

'Stay in your lane' says Mboweni after Steenhuisen's lockdown statement
Politics

Politics

UPDATE: Record 17,257 tests for a 24-hour cycle, 8 more deaths reported
World Local

World Local

AngloGold Ashanti boosts cash flow despite production loss
11 May 2020 10:22 AM

11 May 2020 10:22 AM

WATCH LIVE: Minister Zulu on her department's role under level 4 lockdown
11 May 2020 10:12 AM

11 May 2020 10:12 AM

Winde says WC govt has plans to curb spread of COVID-19 in hotspots
11 May 2020 8:36 AM

11 May 2020 8:36 AM

