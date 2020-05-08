South Africans Doing Great Things - TC Maila

TC Maila | Professional Photographer



TC Maila is a South African born travel photographer.

He was born in a small village of gaMaila in Limpopo (South Africa). His interest in

photography began when he started analyzing body language and behaviour in people.

The love for art and telling stories can be traced as far as childhood days in his village.

Just like most photographers, as a beginner he would capture everything till his interest

in rural life imaged. He started revisiting such places once again and investing more

resources and time in such adventures. Ever since he noticed that people remember

things and events based on how deep their emotions are involved and engaged, he then

saw an opportunity to use photography as a tool for story telling and for sharing

information