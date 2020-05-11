Medical Matters: The Inside Track: three months ‘State of Disaster’ Covid-19 Special

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:10
Celebrating International Nurses Day
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Simon Hlungwani - President at DENOSA
Today at 12:23
COVID19 and the effect on legal practise
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
John Jeffery
Today at 12:41
Organizations call for more people to join rent strikes amid COVID19 lockdown
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Kashiefa Achmat - Member of Housing Assembly
Today at 18:09
pick n pay results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Brasher - CEO at Pick n Pay
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - Reasons freelancers and solopreneurs could help your business survive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Collins - Writer and business writing trainer at ...
Latest Local
Lockdown worsening backlog as more people get retrenched - CCMA CCMA director Cameron Morajane says the lockdown has significantly slowed down processes. 11 May 2020 6:40 PM
[LISTEN] Why a remote voting system should be considered globally Clement Manyathela speaks to Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman Terry Tselane. 11 May 2020 4:46 PM
Denosa KZN 'unhappy' with re-opening of Kingsway and St Augustine's hospitals Provincial secretary Mandla Shabangu says it is worrying that unions have not been given the outcome of an investigation. 11 May 2020 4:29 PM
View all Local
[VIDEO] Ballito councillor calling for suspension of officers manhandling child Tammy Cole says it is unacceptable that any child should go through such a traumatic experience from the police. 12 May 2020 8:57 AM
What needs to be achieved for schools to gradually reopen? South African Principals' Association president David de Korte unpacks plans given by the DBE to open schools after lockdown. 12 May 2020 8:14 AM
Unisa to administer mid-year exams online for the first time due to lockdown Vice-chancellor professor Mandla Makhanya says the only difference is that students would be writing exams from their homes. 12 May 2020 7:27 AM
View all Politics
On the Way Private Transport to use prize money when lockdown is lifted Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 12 May 2020 9:14 AM
PJ Powers on lockdown and money The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight. 11 May 2020 8:32 PM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think. 11 May 2020 8:04 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables. 10 May 2020 3:03 PM
Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself? Nikki Bush looks at why mothers often take on too much, to the detriment of their own self-discovery. 9 May 2020 1:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Safa, PSL to meet Tuesday to discuss how to resume football season There've been no local matches since mid-March as the result of the lockdown imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a result of t... 11 May 2020 3:45 PM
SuperSport players' salaries will be covered, at least until June - Matthews Salary cuts are being implemented across sport as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has also lead to postponements of foo... 8 May 2020 3:34 PM
Bulls appoint Rathbone as new CEO Rathbone, who will officially start at the Vodacom Bulls on 1 June 2020, is no stranger to the rugby environment. 8 May 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Sibling dancing while other two watch has us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Daniel Emmet sings Puccini's Nessun Dorma with corona twist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: COVID-19 death toll surpasses 200 and South Africa has 637 new cases Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that there were 12 news deaths countrywide. 11 May 2020 4:25 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Medical Matters: The Inside Track: three months ‘State of Disaster’ Covid-19 Special

Medical Matters: The Inside Track: three months ‘State of Disaster’ Covid-19 Special

Prf Shabir Madhi is professor of Vaccinology at Wits University, co-founder and codirector of the African Leadership Initiative for Vaccinology Expertise, Director of the
South African Medical Research Council Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens
Research Unit and Research Chair in Vaccine-Preventable Diseases at the National
Research Foundation. In short, he knows his stuff.



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

OPINION | The great cigarette flip-flop saga: sifting through the facts

11 May 2020 11:26 PM

Dr Ivor Sarakinsky Lecturer at Wits School Of Governance

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant

11 May 2020 10:51 PM

SASSA CEO Totsie Memela 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant

11 May 2020 10:25 PM

Gushwell in conversation with Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on special
Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - TC Maila

8 May 2020 11:37 PM

TC Maila | Professional Photographer

TC Maila is a South African born travel photographer.
He was born in a small village of gaMaila in Limpopo (South Africa). His interest in
photography began when he started analyzing body language and behaviour in people.
The love for art and telling stories can be traced as far as childhood days in his village.
Just like most photographers, as a beginner he would capture everything till his interest
in rural life imaged. He started revisiting such places once again and investing more
resources and time in such adventures. Ever since he noticed that people remember
things and events based on how deep their emotions are involved and engaged, he then
saw an opportunity to use photography as a tool for story telling and for sharing
information

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Pastor Ray McCauley

8 May 2020 10:56 PM

PASTOR RAY McCAULEY - SENIOR PASTOR & FOUNDER
Ps Ray McCauley is the Founder and Senior Pastor of Rhema Bible Church North, as well as the President of Rhema Family Churches (RFC) and the International Federation of Christian Churches (IFCC).

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An Open Letter to President Ramaphosa, from Herman Mashaba

7 May 2020 10:22 PM

Herman Mashaba

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The tipping point of relationships in lockdown.

7 May 2020 9:17 PM

The tipping point of relationships in lockdown.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

"The best defense against the Corona Pandemic starts in your kitchen

6 May 2020 11:21 PM

Elaine Beckett: Ayurvedic Consultant

Stanley Beckett:  Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

Website: www.ommysoul.com 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful Feature: Cracking the Freemasonry Code

6 May 2020 10:47 PM

Guest: Robert LD Cooper, Author, Historian, Freemason | Curator of the Grand Lodge of Scotland Museum and Library | Initiated in The Lodge of Light, Past Master of Lodge Edinburgh Castle, and PM of Lodge Sir Robert Moray, No. 1641 the premier Scottish Lodge of Researc

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Ballito councillor calling for suspension of officers manhandling child

Politics

UPDATE: COVID-19 death toll surpasses 200 and South Africa has 637 new cases

World Local

Lockdown worsening backlog as more people get retrenched - CCMA

Local

Cele to visit family of kidnapped, murdered Durban teen

12 May 2020 10:23 AM

Mbalula blames previous boards for Prasa’s woes

12 May 2020 10:14 AM

CT tourism survey paints grim picture of industry during lockdown

12 May 2020 8:52 AM

