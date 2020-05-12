Only 6% of small businesses get relief funding

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Help Confident Teens Maths Tuition continue tutoring by sponsoring a learner 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 12 May 2020 5:28 PM
'A lockdown is not a magic bullet,' says infectious disease specialist Wits Professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi gives his take on the COVID-19 lockdown. 12 May 2020 5:16 PM
Cele promises Andile Mbuthu's family speedy forensics analysis of remains Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma gives details from Police Minister Bheki Cele's visit to the Mbuthu family. 12 May 2020 3:52 PM
Government is not sharing enough information and there is an outcry - analyst Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga gives analysis on how the government is handling the lockdown at Level 4. 12 May 2020 4:38 PM
Organisations urge more people to join rent strikes amidst COVID-19 lockdown Housing Assembly member Kashiefa Achmat says government must intervene and deal with banks 12 May 2020 1:34 PM
There have been continuous infringements on Level 4 and that is worrying - SAPS National spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo says he expected more compliance at this level of lockdown but that is not the case. 12 May 2020 12:53 PM
What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive? A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation. 12 May 2020 8:14 PM
The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed. 12 May 2020 7:43 PM
Wanted urgently: money & business rescue experts as SA businesses face collapse The lockdown is causing a financial bloodbath as many businesses collapse and workers are out of jobs. 12 May 2020 7:11 PM
[LISTEN] The impact of music in early childhood development Tshego Modisane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to early childhood development specialist Gill Naeser to find out. 12 May 2020 3:21 PM
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables. 10 May 2020 3:03 PM
Safa, PSL to meet Tuesday to discuss how to resume football season There've been no local matches since mid-March as the result of the lockdown imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a result of t... 11 May 2020 3:45 PM
SuperSport players' salaries will be covered, at least until June - Matthews Salary cuts are being implemented across sport as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has also lead to postponements of foo... 8 May 2020 3:34 PM
Bulls appoint Rathbone as new CEO Rathbone, who will officially start at the Vodacom Bulls on 1 June 2020, is no stranger to the rugby environment. 8 May 2020 1:59 PM
[WATCH] Sibling dancing while other two watch has us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Daniel Emmet sings Puccini’s Nessun Dorma with corona twist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Only 6% of small businesses get relief funding

Mark Anderson | NSBC Founder & CEO



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Honouring Nurses on International Nurses Day

12 May 2020 11:51 PM

Guest: Honouring nurses with CoJ's Director of District Health Services, Ms Jabu Rakose.

Legal Matters UIF claims and payouts

12 May 2020 11:46 PM

Guest: On our Legal Matters feature we spoke all things UIF (TERS) claims and payout with UIF Commissioner, Teboho Maruping.

OPINION | The great cigarette flip-flop saga: sifting through the facts

11 May 2020 11:26 PM

Guest: Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Professor at the Wits School of Governance, talking about an opinion piece that he wrote on News24 titled "The great cigarette flip-flop saga: sifting through the facts".

Special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant

11 May 2020 10:51 PM

SASSA CEO Totsie Memela 

11 May 2020 10:25 PM

Gushwell in conversation with Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on special
Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant.

Medical Matters: The Inside Track: three months ‘State of Disaster’ Covid-19 Special

11 May 2020 10:03 PM

Prf Shabir Madhi is professor of Vaccinology at Wits University, co-founder and codirector of the African Leadership Initiative for Vaccinology Expertise, Director of the
South African Medical Research Council Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens
Research Unit and Research Chair in Vaccine-Preventable Diseases at the National
Research Foundation. In short, he knows his stuff.

South Africans Doing Great Things - TC Maila

8 May 2020 11:37 PM

TC Maila | Professional Photographer

TC Maila is a South African born travel photographer.
He was born in a small village of gaMaila in Limpopo (South Africa). His interest in
photography began when he started analyzing body language and behaviour in people.
The love for art and telling stories can be traced as far as childhood days in his village.
Just like most photographers, as a beginner he would capture everything till his interest
in rural life imaged. He started revisiting such places once again and investing more
resources and time in such adventures. Ever since he noticed that people remember
things and events based on how deep their emotions are involved and engaged, he then
saw an opportunity to use photography as a tool for story telling and for sharing
information

Profile Interview with Pastor Ray McCauley

8 May 2020 10:56 PM

PASTOR RAY McCAULEY - SENIOR PASTOR & FOUNDER
Ps Ray McCauley is the Founder and Senior Pastor of Rhema Bible Church North, as well as the President of Rhema Family Churches (RFC) and the International Federation of Christian Churches (IFCC).

An Open Letter to President Ramaphosa, from Herman Mashaba

7 May 2020 10:22 PM

Herman Mashaba

Government is not sharing enough information and there is an outcry - analyst

Politics

Organisations urge more people to join rent strikes amidst COVID-19 lockdown

Politics

UPDATE: South Africa records almost 700 new COVID-19 cases

World Local

EWN Highlights

Seven new coronavirus cases in mainland China, up from one a day earlier

13 May 2020 5:26 AM

UK coronavirus outbreak kills at least 20,000 in care homes: Reuters calculation

13 May 2020 5:19 AM

Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cluster: state media

12 May 2020 7:44 PM

