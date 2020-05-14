Legal overview of Blockchain and Crypto currency in South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: 19 new deaths as COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 12,739 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that 403,018 tests had been conducted, 16,666 in the previous 24-hour cycle. 14 May 2020 7:02 PM
Help save Little Chefs Club with vouchers from Dineplan 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 14 May 2020 5:35 PM
SA directors win WHO award for short film on sleeping sickness The deadly disease is transmitted by the tsetse fly and plagues a number of African countries in particular. 14 May 2020 5:15 PM
Level 3 liquor regulations 'will lead to excessive queuing outside stores' South African Liquor Traders Association spokesperson Sean Robinson says restrictions will make social distancing impossible. 14 May 2020 12:58 PM
Economy needs to be opened quickly but responsibly - Business for South Africa Economic workgroup head Martin Kingston says there is scope for greater clarification within Level 4 for businesses to open. 14 May 2020 7:43 AM
Herman Mashaba to officially launch his political party in August The former Johannesburg mayor has set his sights on Gauteng's three metros - Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. 13 May 2020 5:39 PM
The current alcohol ban is history repeating itself Prohibition? We've been here before. SA's current alcohol ban has prompted a look at the country's history. 14 May 2020 7:47 PM
What level four regulations need shifting? The latest lockdown regulations will bring some relief - but in the bigger scheme of things, what difference will it make? 14 May 2020 7:11 PM
Online retail opens up and it's going to be a spree The local e-commerce industry will most likely see exponential growth now that it is re-opening. 14 May 2020 6:48 PM
People are starving - Winnie Ntshaba on plight of freelancers in film and TV The actress says while production is on and people are back at work, companies are implementing serious cost-cutting measures. 14 May 2020 2:41 PM
'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
[LISTEN] Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira on preparing for life after rugby The retired international rugby player who is now pursuing new ventures took some time out to speak to Ray White. 14 May 2020 11:43 AM
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the ga... 13 May 2020 7:24 PM
[WATCH] Woman performing Heimlich maneuver on neighbour choking on steak Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 May 2020 8:05 AM
[LISTEN] Will Icasa's local content exemption spell doom for local producers? Independent Producers Organisation co-chairperson Nimrod Geva says Icasa should have asked producers if they can deliver content. 13 May 2020 11:36 AM
[WATCH] Is this the best way to seal a cereal box? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2020 8:17 AM
UPDATE: 19 new deaths as COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 12,739 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that 403,018 tests had been conducted, 16,666 in the previous 24-hour cycle. 14 May 2020 7:02 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing. 13 May 2020 1:19 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'The president was so annoying and exhausted,' says caller 702 listeners express their dissatisfaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night. 14 May 2020 11:01 AM
eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius McKaiser shares his thoughts on the suspension of Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton from the news channel. 7 May 2020 10:48 AM
It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius Show host Eusebius McKaiser weighs in on the opinion shared by eNCA's Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton and the apology they shared. 5 May 2020 11:25 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Legal overview of Blockchain and Crypto currency in South Africa

Legal overview of Blockchain and Crypto currency in South Africa

GUEST: Vilimile Gumede, Attorney at Snail KaMtuze Attorneys at Law and Nerushka Bowan, Director of LITT (Law, Innovation,  Technology,  Tomorrow )

 

 



QUEER WELLNESS CLINIC READY FOR ON SLAUGHTERS THE RISE IN DEPRESSION FOLLOWS PANDEMIC

14 May 2020 9:25 PM

The psychological and emotional issues being faced by the LGBTIQ community at this time with Malan van der Walt a licensed Educational Psychologist.

 

Reaction to the President's speech: Psychological impact

13 May 2020 11:11 PM

Guest: Dorianne Weil, 'Dr D' | Clinical and organizational psychologist | Media Renowned TV and Radio Talk Show host talking about responsibility, consciousness and willingness to accept, adjust and think about others as we do ourselves.

Reaction to President's speech on Coronavirus infections

13 May 2020 10:48 PM

Guest: Prof. Marc Mendelsohn, Professor of Infectious Diseases and Head of Division of Infectious Diseases & HIV Medicine at Groote Schuur Hosptial, University of Cape Town. Chair of the Clinicians Group of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19. Pre-COVID19- special field is mitigating antimicrobial resistance (superbugs)

Reaction to the President's Nation address

13 May 2020 10:34 PM

Guest: Mandla Lionel Isaacs – Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory 

Reaction to President speech

13 May 2020 9:53 PM

Guest: Daniel Silke, Political Analyst

We must end the ANC lockdown crisis now

13 May 2020 6:18 PM

Guest: DA Leader, John Steenhuisen, spoke about a speech he delivered  during his address to the nation on the Covid-19 lockdown crisis. 

Only 6% of small businesses get relief funding

12 May 2020 11:59 PM

Guest: Mike Anderson | NSBC Founder & CEO

Honouring Nurses on International Nurses Day

12 May 2020 11:51 PM

Guest: Honouring nurses with CoJ's Director of District Health Services, Ms Jabu Rakose.

Legal Matters UIF claims and payouts

12 May 2020 11:46 PM

Guest: On our Legal Matters feature we spoke all things UIF (TERS) claims and payout with UIF Commissioner, Teboho Maruping.

At least 28 babies abandoned during lockdown - Door of Hope Children's Mission

Local

SA directors win WHO award for short film on sleeping sickness

Local

UPDATE: 19 new deaths as COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 12,739

World Local

Motshekga: DBE still needs confirmation of when PPEs will be delivered

15 May 2020 6:23 AM

First virus death in S.Sudan, alarm over cases in camps

15 May 2020 6:19 AM

Obrador pushes back on forecast COVID-19 could impoverish millions in Mexico

15 May 2020 5:28 AM

