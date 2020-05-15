South Africans Doing Great Things with Daphne Oliphant

Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
TUT will not cancel exams for 2020 academic year - Vice-chancellor Lourens van Staden says a newspaper that reported the cancellation will have to retract the reportv 15 May 2020 1:12 PM
Presidency develops app to tackle coronavirus-related enquiries Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya to gives an update on the different state programmes dealing with COVID-19. 15 May 2020 11:28 AM
Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown. 15 May 2020 11:12 AM
DA challenges lockdown regulations validity in court Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo explains affidavit filed by the Democratic Alliance in court. 15 May 2020 3:51 PM
All systems go as Sassa begins to pay R350 coronavirus relief grant Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says everything has been going smoothly with payments to unemployed grant recipients. 15 May 2020 12:50 PM
Presidency develops app to tackle coronavirus-related enquiries Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya to gives an update on the different state programmes dealing with COVID-19. 15 May 2020 11:28 AM
Help save Pink Ladies & Lads Airport Valet Service with vouchers from Dineplan Owner Zahn Jooste says the business was very helpful especially for people who travel for business and holidays. 15 May 2020 5:52 PM
COVID-19 hits sit-down restaurants as 'it is a different environment' The Restaurant Collective spokesperson Grace Harding says this is the time to work together with government and banks. 15 May 2020 3:18 PM
NL Motors to use prize money towards existing costs and to promote the business Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 15 May 2020 9:11 AM
People are starving - Winnie Ntshaba on plight of freelancers in film and TV The actress says while production is on and people are back at work, companies are implementing serious cost-cutting measures. 14 May 2020 2:41 PM
'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
[LISTEN] Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira on preparing for life after rugby The retired international rugby player who is now pursuing new ventures took some time out to speak to Ray White. 14 May 2020 11:43 AM
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the ga... 13 May 2020 7:24 PM
UPDATE: 18,537 tests conducted in 24 hours, SA records nine more deaths The Department of Health announced on Friday that a total of 421,555 tests had been done in South Africa. 15 May 2020 8:41 PM
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown. 15 May 2020 11:12 AM
'The president was so annoying and exhausted,' says caller 702 listeners express their dissatisfaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night. 14 May 2020 11:01 AM
eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius McKaiser shares his thoughts on the suspension of Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton from the news channel. 7 May 2020 10:48 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
South Africans Doing Great Things with Daphne Oliphant

South Africans Doing Great Things with Daphne Oliphant

Daphne Oliphant, Owner of House of Mercy 



Profile Interview with David Tembe

15 May 2020 10:54 PM

David Tembe - Former Head of Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) at the City of Johannesburg

Legal overview of Blockchain and Crypto currency in South Africa

14 May 2020 10:30 PM

GUEST: Vilimile Gumede, Attorney at Snail KaMtuze Attorneys at Law and Nerushka Bowan, Director of LITT (Law, Innovation,  Technology,  Tomorrow )

 

 

QUEER WELLNESS CLINIC READY FOR ON SLAUGHTERS THE RISE IN DEPRESSION FOLLOWS PANDEMIC

14 May 2020 9:25 PM

The psychological and emotional issues being faced by the LGBTIQ community at this time with Malan van der Walt a licensed Educational Psychologist.

 

Reaction to the President's speech: Psychological impact

13 May 2020 11:11 PM

Guest: Dorianne Weil, 'Dr D' | Clinical and organizational psychologist | Media Renowned TV and Radio Talk Show host talking about responsibility, consciousness and willingness to accept, adjust and think about others as we do ourselves.

Reaction to President's speech on Coronavirus infections

13 May 2020 10:48 PM

Guest: Prof. Marc Mendelsohn, Professor of Infectious Diseases and Head of Division of Infectious Diseases & HIV Medicine at Groote Schuur Hosptial, University of Cape Town. Chair of the Clinicians Group of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19. Pre-COVID19- special field is mitigating antimicrobial resistance (superbugs)

Reaction to the President's Nation address

13 May 2020 10:34 PM

Guest: Mandla Lionel Isaacs – Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory 

Reaction to President speech

13 May 2020 9:53 PM

Guest: Daniel Silke, Political Analyst

We must end the ANC lockdown crisis now

13 May 2020 6:18 PM

Guest: DA Leader, John Steenhuisen, spoke about a speech he delivered  during his address to the nation on the Covid-19 lockdown crisis. 

Only 6% of small businesses get relief funding

12 May 2020 11:59 PM

Guest: Mike Anderson | NSBC Founder & CEO

Court rules that SANDF officials involved in Alex man murder be suspended

Local

Call for prayers for 16-day-old baby as she undergoes crucial heart surgery

Local

UPDATE: 18,537 tests conducted in 24 hours, SA records nine more deaths

World Local

Cape Town brewery vats become soup pots to feed needy

15 May 2020 8:43 PM

Trump hopes for COVID-19 vaccine by end of year, 'maybe before'

15 May 2020 8:39 PM

Brazil health minister resigns amid coronavirus crisis

15 May 2020 8:12 PM

