Medical Matters: Know the coronavirus fakes from the coronavirus facts

Today at 18:09 (ZOOM) Interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Busisiwe Radebe - Economist at Nedbank

Today at 18:13 The effect of the alcohol ban on the business The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graham O'Connor - CEO at Spar Group

Today at 19:08 Investec annual profit takes a massive hit as coronavirus affects trading income The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Fani Titi - Joint-CEO at Investec

Today at 19:18 SKYPE: Personal Finance - Planning for retirement in Covid crisis The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

