Born Freeloader

The Eusebius McKaiser Show
Today at 18:09
(ZOOM) Interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe - Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:13
The effect of the alcohol ban on the business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham O'Connor - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 19:08
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit as coronavirus affects trading income
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - Joint-CEO at Investec
Today at 19:18
SKYPE: Personal Finance - Planning for retirement in Covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOOM Small Business Focus: tips, tricks and strategy to get your business ready
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
7 men shot dead in a house in Emsahweni, KwaZulu-Natal With gunshots wounds to the head, the group were found in a room on Wednesday. 21 May 2020 10:35 AM
Almost 9,000 recoveries recorded, 505,861 tests conducted Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 27 new deaths, bringing the total number to 339. 20 May 2020 9:08 PM
'People are really struggling' - Research shows 1 in 3 adults goes to bed hungry Ask Africa CEO Andrea Rademeye says only 37% of the people say they only have enough money to buy food for the next few weeks. 20 May 2020 6:19 PM
View all Local
'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive' Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury. 21 May 2020 7:38 AM
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools. 20 May 2020 8:09 AM
View all Politics
Westside Café owner says R20, 000 prize money will go a long way Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 21 May 2020 9:07 AM
When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance. 20 May 2020 7:51 PM
Ninety-one releases maiden results in a difficult time Ninety One has published good results but the real proof will only show in this difficult financial year that just started. 20 May 2020 7:20 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown Dr Howard Manyonga shares a few ways you can learn to cope as the lockdown if there is little support. 20 May 2020 6:15 PM
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Governor gets pranked and reads 'Harry Azcrac' in virtual graduation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 May 2020 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Man reunites with his pet donkey after lockdown melts everyone's hearts Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 May 2020 8:22 AM
Miss SA's hopeful dreams could be gone after Tweets she used n-word resurface Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
The Aubrey Masango Show
Phumlani Pikoli, Author of “Born Freeloader”



"How do you know if you are ready for change?"

20 May 2020 11:23 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at Change Creator

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature

20 May 2020 10:30 PM

Michael Tellinger

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature

20 May 2020 10:26 PM

Michael Tellinger 

Financial Matters: How to face our financial fears

20 May 2020 9:32 PM

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

Man Torque: Heroes - A psychological insight into men’s perception on relationships

19 May 2020 11:39 PM

Dr. Micki Pistorius | SA's first and now world's Foremost Psychological Profiler,
Psychologist, Author and Speaker

Mmusi Maimane disagrees with opening of schools by the Minister

19 May 2020 10:32 PM

Mmusi Maimane | Chief Activist of One South Africa Movement 

Alarming spike of infections & strategies to deal with situation

19 May 2020 9:57 PM

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

Legal Matters: Excessive pricing regulation in a time of a pandemic

19 May 2020 9:35 PM

Shawn Van Der Meulen | Partner In Competition Practice at Webber Wentzel 

Call for Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) to act in the national interest

18 May 2020 10:05 PM

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, National Spokesperson of NUMSA (National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa) and Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President of South African Cabin Crew Association  (SACCA)

'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations'

Opinion

'People are really struggling' - Research shows 1 in 3 adults goes to bed hungry

Local

'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive'

Politics

Opinion

Usaf: Call by SAUS to review tuition fees not feasible

21 May 2020 10:29 AM

'We need to look at broader tools to use against COVID-19,' - Dr Karim

21 May 2020 10:02 AM

WC health officials brace for surge in COVID-19 infections in coming weeks

21 May 2020 8:55 AM

