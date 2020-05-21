Financial Matters: How to face our financial fears

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Zulu says NGOs can distribute food but calls for better coordination EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze says the department 'wants to know which communities are being served to avoid duplication'. 21 May 2020 6:35 PM
Possible appeal of high court order leaves Khosa family 'distraught' Lawyer representing Khosa family, Wikus Steyl, says it is not yet clear which parts of the order the state is looking to appeal. 21 May 2020 6:13 PM
Here is how you can help keep Unique Beans open 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 21 May 2020 5:17 PM
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain? The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business. 21 May 2020 6:47 PM
Tips on how to inform your family you are financially strained during lockdown BDO Wealth South Africa financial planner Zanele Kunene says this is the right time to have financial literacy talk with family. 21 May 2020 1:29 PM
[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown Dr Howard Manyonga shares a few ways you can learn to cope as the lockdown if there is little support. 20 May 2020 6:15 PM
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
[WATCH] Governor gets pranked and reads 'Harry Azcrac' in virtual graduation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 May 2020 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Man reunites with his pet donkey after lockdown melts everyone's hearts Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 May 2020 8:22 AM
Miss SA's hopeful dreams could be gone after Tweets she used n-word resurface Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:48 AM
Gauteng records 1,694 recoveries as national death toll rises Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 19,137. 21 May 2020 4:16 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
Lesotho prepares to swear in new prime minister Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives details of the latest developments in the Mountain Kingdom. 19 May 2020 3:33 PM
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing. 13 May 2020 1:19 PM
'Bianca Schoombee doesn't regret what she said, she regrets how it came up' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show debate Bianca Schoombee's tweets, apology and her Miss SA withdrawal. 21 May 2020 11:16 AM
'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their concerns over the announcement by the basic education minister. 20 May 2020 11:32 AM
[OPINION] Digital infrastructure critical to survive a Post Corona world The need for rapid adaptation is becoming more critical as the financial services sector adjusts to a post COVID-19 climate 20 May 2020 9:34 AM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Financial Matters: How to face our financial fears

Financial Matters: How to face our financial fears

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital



Kwantu Feature: Historical view of Mfecane/Difaqane

21 May 2020 11:56 PM

Mfecane (isiZulu, Zulu pronunciation: also known by the Sesotho name Difaqane or Lifaqane (all meaning "crushing, scattering, forced dispersal, forced migration"]), was a period of widespread chaos and warfare among indigenous ethnic communities in Southern Africa during the period between 1815 and about 1840.

Psychology Matters: Psychological vs Psychiatric issues

21 May 2020 11:43 PM

Dr Jow’hara Chundra  is an Adult Psychiatrist with a special interest in psychotherapy,  based at The Day Clinic in Johannesburg, talking about Psychological VS Psychiatric issues (the question of medication, diagnosis, and or avoiding to weaning), specifically at these times.

"How do you know if you are ready for change?"

20 May 2020 11:23 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at Change Creator

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature

20 May 2020 10:30 PM

In our Weird and Wonderful feature, Aubrey spoke to Michael Tellinger, South African Author, Explorer and Ubuntu Party founder talking about the elephant in the room... The Corona insanity and questioned whether are we being told everything about the present pandemic.

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature

20 May 2020 10:26 PM

Michael Tellinger 

Man Torque: Heroes - A psychological insight into men’s perception on relationships

19 May 2020 11:39 PM

Dr. Micki Pistorius | SA's first and now world's Foremost Psychological Profiler,
Psychologist, Author and Speaker

Mmusi Maimane disagrees with opening of schools by the Minister

19 May 2020 10:32 PM

Mmusi Maimane | Chief Activist of One South Africa Movement 

Alarming spike of infections & strategies to deal with situation

19 May 2020 9:57 PM

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

Legal Matters: Excessive pricing regulation in a time of a pandemic

19 May 2020 9:35 PM

Shawn Van Der Meulen | Partner In Competition Practice at Webber Wentzel 

Trending

Possible appeal of high court order leaves Khosa family 'distraught'

Local

EFF urges Parliament to consider temporarily moving to Gauteng under lockdown

Local

Gauteng records 1,694 recoveries as national death toll rises

World Local

EWN Highlights

Cyclone kills at least 82 in India and Bangladesh, flooding lowlands

21 May 2020 8:52 PM

Trump to withdraw US from 'Open Skies' treaty

21 May 2020 8:26 PM

Madagascar's 'green gold' against COVID-19 seeks nod beyond Africa

21 May 2020 7:48 PM

