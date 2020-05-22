South Africans Doing Great Things - ‘Break Bread with Us’

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Homeschooling application process time-consuming and department lacks capacity' SA Homeschoolers chairperson Bouwe van der Eems says if you do not do it correctly you might sacrifice some of your rights. 22 May 2020 4:55 PM
[LISTEN] How men can learn how to say 'I love you' to other men Psychologist professor Kopano Ratele speaks about how men can learn how to easily express themselves and why it is important. 22 May 2020 12:08 PM
'Stimulus package will benefit businesses that were doing well before COVID-19' Economist Xhanti Payi bemoans how red tape impacts the informal economy. 22 May 2020 8:52 AM
'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive' Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury. 21 May 2020 7:38 AM
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
Prize money will help Drenched International keep its staff working Owner Matthew Currie says the business has jumped on the mask bandwagon and they have been doing multifunctional headwear. 22 May 2020 9:28 AM
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
[LISTEN] Donovan Goliath and Davina Mae Gordon on creating under lockdown The couple joined Azania Mosaka on her show to talk about their creative process. 22 May 2020 3:19 PM
#TalkingSex: 'To endure pain? No, you shouldn't be doing that' Clinical sexologist Dr Eve explains why it is important for women to be vocal if they experience pain during penetrative sex. 22 May 2020 12:34 PM
Tips on how to inform your family you are financially strained during lockdown BDO Wealth South Africa financial planner Zanele Kunene says this is the right time to have financial literacy talk with family. 21 May 2020 1:29 PM
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
[WATCH] Rubber Duc records smashing hit single during lockdown Band lead singer Nick Jordaan explains how they got the single together and how they shot the music video. 22 May 2020 3:17 PM
Mi Casa bags international deal, celebrates 10 years in the industry Mi Casa lead singer J'Something says a chance at a global platform has always been their dream. 22 May 2020 1:42 PM
[WATCH] Man calling Jehovah during bag slap on boyfriend challenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 May 2020 9:31 AM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
South Africans Doing Great Things - ‘Break Bread with Us’

South Africans Doing Great Things - ‘Break Bread with Us’

Guests: Kgomotso Ngakane & Kgontse Rapule: Members of "Breaking Bread with Us" 

Contact details: 

Cell:  063 150 3868 

email:breakbreadbakebread@gmail.com 



Profile Interview with Conrad Koch & Chester Missing

22 May 2020 10:36 PM

Conrad Koch | Ventriloquist

Kwantu Feature: Historical view of Mfecane/Difaqane

21 May 2020 11:56 PM

Mfecane (isiZulu, Zulu pronunciation: also known by the Sesotho name Difaqane or Lifaqane (all meaning "crushing, scattering, forced dispersal, forced migration"]), was a period of widespread chaos and warfare among indigenous ethnic communities in Southern Africa during the period between 1815 and about 1840.

Psychology Matters: Psychological vs Psychiatric issues

21 May 2020 11:43 PM

Dr Jow’hara Chundra  is an Adult Psychiatrist with a special interest in psychotherapy,  based at The Day Clinic in Johannesburg, talking about Psychological VS Psychiatric issues (the question of medication, diagnosis, and or avoiding to weaning), specifically at these times.

"How do you know if you are ready for change?"

20 May 2020 11:23 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at Change Creator

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature

20 May 2020 10:30 PM

In our Weird and Wonderful feature, Aubrey spoke to Michael Tellinger, South African Author, Explorer and Ubuntu Party founder talking about the elephant in the room... The Corona insanity and questioned whether are we being told everything about the present pandemic.

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature

20 May 2020 10:26 PM

Michael Tellinger 

Financial Matters: How to face our financial fears

20 May 2020 9:32 PM

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

Man Torque: Heroes - A psychological insight into men’s perception on relationships

19 May 2020 11:39 PM

Dr. Micki Pistorius | SA's first and now world's Foremost Psychological Profiler,
Psychologist, Author and Speaker

Mmusi Maimane disagrees with opening of schools by the Minister

19 May 2020 10:32 PM

Mmusi Maimane | Chief Activist of One South Africa Movement 

We are confident with screening and testing done in Gauteng - Dr Masuku

Local

UPDATE: 1,776 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll nears 400

World Local

[LISTEN] Demand for natural hair products on the rise

Local

41 bodies recovered, dozens more feared dead in Pakistan plane crash

22 May 2020 8:52 PM

22 May 2020 8:52 PM

China draws Western rebuke over move to tighten grip on Hong Kong

22 May 2020 7:57 PM

22 May 2020 7:57 PM

More claims JMPD failed to act swiftly against spread of COVID-19 at station

22 May 2020 7:23 PM

22 May 2020 7:23 PM

