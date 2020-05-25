HIV positives not on ARVs risk worse Covid-19 outcomes – testing now for HIV is essential

Guest: Rev Frank Chikane, South African Convener and Spokesperson for AAD, will be talking about their online AAD webinar which started today and will end on the 27 May 2020 and the theme for this AAD is “Revisiting the 1945 Manchester Conference”.
website:http://www.africadiaspora.org.za/rsvp/
Hector Winston | Representative of the consortium of Liquor Trader Association
Guests: Kgomotso Ngakane & Kgontse Rapule: Members of "Breaking Bread with Us"
Contact details:
Cell: 063 150 3868
email:breakbreadbakebread@gmail.com
Conrad Koch | Ventriloquist
Mfecane (isiZulu, Zulu pronunciation: also known by the Sesotho name Difaqane or Lifaqane (all meaning "crushing, scattering, forced dispersal, forced migration"]), was a period of widespread chaos and warfare among indigenous ethnic communities in Southern Africa during the period between 1815 and about 1840.
Dr Jow'hara Chundra is an Adult Psychiatrist with a special interest in psychotherapy, based at The Day Clinic in Johannesburg, talking about Psychological VS Psychiatric issues (the question of medication, diagnosis, and or avoiding to weaning), specifically at these times.
Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at Change Creator
In our Weird and Wonderful feature, Aubrey spoke to Michael Tellinger, South African Author, Explorer and Ubuntu Party founder talking about the elephant in the room... The Corona insanity and questioned whether are we being told everything about the present pandemic.
Michael Tellinger