Allow taverns to act as alcohol collection point

Early Breakfast
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 15:20
Are Informal settlements getting the promised water & sanitation services?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 15:52
Relief Fund to help Taxi Industry
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Vince Raseroka,Bridge Taxi Finance Chairman
Today at 16:20
Health docs App helps screen Covid- 19 symptoms
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
George Rudman, MD of Health docs
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
No Items to show
Early Breakfast
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
[UPDATE] 52 COVID-19 deaths in 24-hour cycle, Gauteng has 1,899 recoveries Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 23,615. 25 May 2020 10:01 PM
[LISTEN] JJ Tabane on his PhD in Media Studies The author and popular host of Newzroom Afrika's "Your View" took to Twitter to make the announcement at the weekend. 25 May 2020 6:26 PM
Help keep retro diner Chevy Lane open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 25 May 2020 5:03 PM
'There has been some bizarre lockdown decisions, slow response on social relief' Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni looks at the announcement of moving to Level 3 and the politics around the lockdown. 25 May 2020 9:21 AM
Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June. 24 May 2020 8:17 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June. 24 May 2020 5:00 PM
Why Nando's has been slow opening restaurants for delivery Nando's has said it does not make commercial sense to open all outlets for delivery only. 25 May 2020 8:12 PM
The head of the blood service had Covid-19 and is now donating plasma The head of the National Blood Service is now part of a blood plasma donation programme. 25 May 2020 7:28 PM
Tiger brands get mauled - and there may be significant job cuts More health issues are devouring Tiger Brands. 25 May 2020 6:51 PM
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers. 25 May 2020 6:23 PM
Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 25 May 2020 4:29 PM
[LISTEN] Can optimism be learned? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane for more on this. 25 May 2020 12:21 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Allow taverns to act as alcohol collection point

Allow taverns to act as alcohol collection point

 Hector Winston | Representative of the consortium of Liquor Trader Association



AFRICA & AFRICAN DIASPORA CONFERENCE LAUNCH

25 May 2020 11:40 PM

Guest: Rev Frank Chikane, South African Convener and Spokesperson for AAD, will be talking about their online AAD webinar which started today and will end on the 27 May 2020 and the theme for this AAD is “Revisiting the 1945 Manchester Conference”.

website:http://www.africadiaspora.org.za/rsvp/  

HIV positives not on ARVs risk worse Covid-19 outcomes – testing now for HIV is essential

25 May 2020 9:23 PM

Dr Seithati Molefi | Deputy Chief of Party at Healthcare NPO, Right to Care

South Africans Doing Great Things - ‘Break Bread with Us’

22 May 2020 11:19 PM

Guests: Kgomotso Ngakane & Kgontse Rapule: Members of "Breaking Bread with Us" 

Contact details: 

Cell:  063 150 3868 

email:breakbreadbakebread@gmail.com 

Profile Interview with Conrad Koch & Chester Missing

22 May 2020 10:36 PM

Conrad Koch | Ventriloquist

Kwantu Feature: Historical view of Mfecane/Difaqane

21 May 2020 11:56 PM

Mfecane (isiZulu, Zulu pronunciation: also known by the Sesotho name Difaqane or Lifaqane (all meaning "crushing, scattering, forced dispersal, forced migration"]), was a period of widespread chaos and warfare among indigenous ethnic communities in Southern Africa during the period between 1815 and about 1840.

Psychology Matters: Psychological vs Psychiatric issues

21 May 2020 11:43 PM

Dr Jow’hara Chundra  is an Adult Psychiatrist with a special interest in psychotherapy,  based at The Day Clinic in Johannesburg, talking about Psychological VS Psychiatric issues (the question of medication, diagnosis, and or avoiding to weaning), specifically at these times.

"How do you know if you are ready for change?"

20 May 2020 11:23 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at Change Creator

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature

20 May 2020 10:30 PM

In our Weird and Wonderful feature, Aubrey spoke to Michael Tellinger, South African Author, Explorer and Ubuntu Party founder talking about the elephant in the room... The Corona insanity and questioned whether are we being told everything about the present pandemic.

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature

20 May 2020 10:26 PM

Michael Tellinger 

[LISTEN] Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Clive Moagi shares his story

Local

[UPDATE] 52 COVID-19 deaths in 24-hour cycle, Gauteng has 1,899 recoveries

World Local

Sassa will pay more people their social relief grants - Lindiwe Zulu

Local

Spain revises virus death toll down by nearly 2,000

25 May 2020 8:25 PM

Naptosa seeks assurances on COVID-19 measures as teachers return to school

25 May 2020 8:14 PM

Sadtu: KZN DBE needs at least 2 weeks to prep for teachers to return

25 May 2020 6:45 PM

