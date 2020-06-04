Financial Matters: Importance of financial planning

Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, clarified and stressed the importance of why financial planning is important.
On our Weird and Wonderful feature, we talk to Jeff Belanger, Author, Adventurer and the Emmy-nominated Host, Writer, and Producer of the New England Legends series, spoke to Aubrey about his book called “Communicating with the Dead: Reach beyond the Grave”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Welcome Dennis Witbooi, Rehabilitated Former Convict, Author and Gangster (General 28) turned Inspirational Speaker, & Patrick Neo Mabiletsa | Author, Motivational speaker and Life CoachLISTEN TO PODCAST
Reyno De Beer | Lawyer for Liberty Fighters Network (LFNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mpho Mamatela | Attorney and Director at Mamatela Inc Attorneys
Contact Details
website:www.mamatelainc.co.za
Tel: +27 10 446 9685
Prof Mary MetcalfeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Professor Charles Parry | Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research CouncilLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Omy Naidoo | Registered Dietician at Newtrician Wellness
Contact Details
website: www.dieticians-sa.co.za
Tel: 033 342 1146