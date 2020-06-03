Elanie Beckett

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - What should investors do with their money now?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Lockdown regulations case was badly litigated - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the judgment has merits of being appealed and overturned. 4 June 2020 10:57 AM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800 The Western and Eastern Cape now account for 78% of all cases recorded in South Africa. 3 June 2020 9:58 PM
Court: COVID-19 patients can't be forced to quarantine if they can self-isolate The judgment was handed down on Wednesday after an urgent application by lobby group AfriForum, challenging the validity of regula... 3 June 2020 6:46 PM
What is the constitutionality behind lockdown regulations? Wits University law professor advocate James Grant unpacks government's lockdown regulations and the recent court loses. 4 June 2020 7:50 AM
'If learners are infected - with neglect - we will lay charge against MEC, HOD' Satdu Western Cape secretary Jonavon Rustin says they are not 100% sure all schools will be compliant. 3 June 2020 4:44 PM
Ekurhuleni regional council responds to Masina's tweets on economic policies African National Congress regional secretary TK Nciza social media policy of the party must be followed by all members. 3 June 2020 3:10 PM
Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career. 3 June 2020 8:18 PM
Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field Skynamo is a Field Sales management and productivity app used by manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. 3 June 2020 7:18 PM
How long before everyone has access to financial services Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now. 3 June 2020 7:15 PM
[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19 Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge. 3 June 2020 2:58 PM
How do I repackage myself for a new career? Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko shares her insights. 3 June 2020 12:03 PM
Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans Anxiety, depression and insomnia are only some of the negative effects of lockdown according to an online poll by Ipsos. 2 June 2020 4:16 PM
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa's top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Styrofoam box bouncing from fast moving truck and back goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 4 June 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Nurse finds people who stole her bike but UK police wont arrest them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 4 June 2020 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 3 June 2020 8:46 AM
Weird and Wonderful Feature with Jeff Belanger

3 June 2020 10:18 PM

3 June 2020 10:18 PM

On our Weird and Wonderful feature, we talk to Jeff Belanger, Author, Adventurer and the Emmy-nominated Host, Writer, and Producer of the New England Legends series, spoke to Aubrey about his book called "Communicating with the Dead: Reach beyond the Grave". 

Financial Matters: Importance of financial planning

3 June 2020 9:20 PM

3 June 2020 9:20 PM

Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, clarified  and stressed the importance of why financial planning is important.

Raising Men in a fatherless nation

2 June 2020 11:39 PM

Guest: Welcome Dennis Witbooi, Rehabilitated Former Convict, Author and Gangster (General 28) turned Inspirational Speaker, & Patrick Neo Mabiletsa | Author, Motivational speaker and Life Coach

High Court declares Level 3 and 4 lockdown regulations invalid and unconstitutional - What does this mean?

2 June 2020 10:11 PM

2 June 2020 10:11 PM

Reyno De Beer | Lawyer for Liberty Fighters Network (LFN

Can an employer discipline an employee who refuses to report for duty due to health & safety concerns?

2 June 2020 9:30 PM

2 June 2020 9:30 PM

Guest: Mpho Mamatela | Attorney and Director at Mamatela Inc Attorneys

 

Contact Details

website:www.mamatelainc.co.za 

Tel: +27 10 446 9685

Lerato Nkosi

1 June 2020 10:48 PM
Are SGBs, unions, education dept speaking in one voice

1 June 2020 10:13 PM

1 June 2020 10:13 PM

Prof Mary Metcalfe

Curbing the harmful use of alcohol in the country

1 June 2020 9:42 PM

1 June 2020 9:42 PM

Guest: Professor Charles Parry | Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council

How your diet can helps combat covid-19

1 June 2020 9:17 PM

Guest: Omy Naidoo | Registered Dietician at Newtrician Wellness

 

Contact Details

website: www.dieticians-sa.co.za 

Tel: 033 342 1146 

What is the constitutionality behind lockdown regulations?

Politics

Politics

Court: COVID-19 patients can't be forced to quarantine if they can self-isolate

Local

Local

Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800

World Local

World Local

Child Protection Week: Public urged to stop cycle of abuse & exploitation

4 June 2020 10:25 AM

4 June 2020 10:25 AM

EWN says goodbye to comments section

4 June 2020 10:08 AM

Acsa needs over R11 billion to survive – Mbalula

4 June 2020 8:59 AM

4 June 2020 8:59 AM

