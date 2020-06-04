Weird and Wonderful Feature with Jeff Belanger

On our Weird and Wonderful feature, we talk to Jeff Belanger, Author, Adventurer and the Emmy-nominated Host, Writer, and Producer of the New England Legends series, spoke to Aubrey about his book called “Communicating with the Dead: Reach beyond the Grave”.
Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, clarified and stressed the importance of why financial planning is important.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Welcome Dennis Witbooi, Rehabilitated Former Convict, Author and Gangster (General 28) turned Inspirational Speaker, & Patrick Neo Mabiletsa | Author, Motivational speaker and Life CoachLISTEN TO PODCAST
Reyno De Beer | Lawyer for Liberty Fighters Network (LFNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mpho Mamatela | Attorney and Director at Mamatela Inc Attorneys
Contact Details
website:www.mamatelainc.co.za
Tel: +27 10 446 9685
Prof Mary MetcalfeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Professor Charles Parry | Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research CouncilLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Omy Naidoo | Registered Dietician at Newtrician Wellness
Contact Details
website: www.dieticians-sa.co.za
Tel: 033 342 1146