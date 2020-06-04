Cabinet to appeal ruling on COVID-19 regulations

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,222, Western Cape records 54 more COVID-19 deaths There were 34,696 tests since the previous report, bringing the total to 820,675. 4 June 2020 9:48 PM
Body of SA medical student to be repatriated from Cuba Fifth-year medical student Sibusiso Qongqo died in Havana on 29 April. 4 June 2020 6:17 PM
Child Protection Week: Women & Men Against Child Abuse 'at a breaking point' Director Miranda Jordan expresses her frustration with the justice system. 4 June 2020 5:19 PM
Cele feels vindicated after court overturns Mkhwebane's whistleblower report The police minister spokesperson says finally the court has ruled Saps wasn't supposed to provide protection for Zulu and Stuta. 4 June 2020 1:27 PM
What is the constitutionality behind lockdown regulations? Wits University law professor advocate James Grant unpacks government's lockdown regulations and the recent court loses. 4 June 2020 7:50 AM
'If learners are infected - with neglect - we will lay charge against MEC, HOD' Satdu Western Cape secretary Jonavon Rustin says they are not 100% sure all schools will be compliant. 3 June 2020 4:44 PM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
How to set up your home workstation Karo director John Karle suggests simple steps to improve the way you work at home using items around the house. 4 June 2020 2:47 PM
[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19 Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge. 3 June 2020 2:58 PM
How do I repackage myself for a new career? Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko shares her insights. 3 June 2020 12:03 PM
Absa ends sponsorship of PSL "While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts." 4 June 2020 11:58 AM
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Styrofoam box bouncing from fast moving truck and back goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 4 June 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Nurse finds people who stole her bike but UK police wont arrest them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 4 June 2020 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 3 June 2020 8:46 AM
A partnership with a good story to tell Two agencies join the Health Department and media to tell stories of frontline workers and those who’ve recovered from COVID-19. 3 June 2020 5:54 PM
'Use of force on protestors so Trump can get pic of bible to define his term' EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America. 3 June 2020 7:42 AM
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Cabinet to appeal ruling on COVID-19 regulations

Cabinet to appeal ruling on COVID-19 regulations

Guest: Lawson Naidoo | Executive Director at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC), talks to us about the Cabinet's decision to appeal the High Court's judgement declaring Level 3 & 4 of lockdown regulation as unconstitutional.



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Since unbanning of alcohol number of trauma cases have increased

4 June 2020 11:21 PM

Guest: Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council, spoke about the increase in trauma cases since the unbanning of alcohol.

The discomfort of comfort eating.

4 June 2020 9:24 PM

Graham Alexander | Health24 Eating Disorders Expert

Change your mindset: 'Why your 'healthy" food is making you sick".

4 June 2020 12:04 AM

Guest: Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner & Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda , talking about 'Why your 'healthy" food is making you sick".

Weird and Wonderful Feature with Jeff Belanger

3 June 2020 10:18 PM

On our Weird and Wonderful feature, we talk to Jeff Belanger, Author, Adventurer and the Emmy-nominated Host, Writer, and Producer of the New England Legends series, spoke to Aubrey about his book called “Communicating with the Dead: Reach beyond the Grave”. 

Financial Matters: Importance of financial planning

3 June 2020 9:20 PM

Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, clarified  and stressed the importance of why financial planning is important.

Raising Men in a fatherless nation

2 June 2020 11:39 PM

Guest: Welcome Dennis Witbooi, Rehabilitated Former Convict, Author and Gangster (General 28) turned Inspirational Speaker, & Patrick Neo Mabiletsa | Author, Motivational speaker and Life Coach

High Court declares Level 3 and 4 lockdown regulations invalid and unconstitutional - What does this mean?

2 June 2020 10:11 PM

Reyno De Beer | Lawyer for Liberty Fighters Network (LFN

Can an employer discipline an employee who refuses to report for duty due to health & safety concerns?

2 June 2020 9:30 PM

Guest: Mpho Mamatela | Attorney and Director at Mamatela Inc Attorneys

 

Contact Details

website:www.mamatelainc.co.za 

Tel: +27 10 446 9685

Lerato Nkosi

1 June 2020 10:48 PM
Missing KwaZulu-Natal PPE worth millions reappears mysteriously - report

Local

Govt to appeal court ruling declaring level 3, 4 regulations invalid

Local

Gauteng recoveries reach 2,222, Western Cape records 54 more COVID-19 deaths

World Local

EWN Highlights

Under-fire African Development Bank boss facing new graft probe

5 June 2020 6:03 AM

Rights leader says Floyd 'changed the world' as protests march on

5 June 2020 5:54 AM

WC records 54 more COVID-19 deaths as national total rises to 848

4 June 2020 9:23 PM

