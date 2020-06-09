R239 million in salaries - this is what SA will have to pay the Cuban medical brigade

Pieter-Louis Myburgh | Author of 'Gangster State' and 'The Republic of Gupta'



About Pieter:



Pieter-Louis Myburgh is an investigative journalist and the author of ‘The Republic of Gupta’ (2017) and ‘Gangster State’ (2019). He won the Taco Kuiper Award, South Africa’s most prestigious journalism accolade, in 2016 for his reports on corruption at Prasa. He was part of the #GuptaLeaks team that won the award in 2018. He again won the award in 2020 for ‘Gangster State’. Myburgh works at Scorpio, Daily Maverick’s investigations team.’

