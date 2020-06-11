New Nation Movement wins its ConCourt bid

Streaming issues? Report here
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 16:20
How do Stokvels help during lockdown?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tshepo Moloi - Founder and CEO at Stokfella
Up Next: Early Breakfast
Latest Local
UIF responds to bargaining council claims about special COVID-19 payout delays On Wednesday, Road Passenger Bargaining Council general secretary Gary Wilson said there are 22 companies that had yet to be paid. 11 June 2020 6:04 PM
Milestone as South Africa's COVID-19 tests surpass 1-million The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 58,568 and the total number of recoveries to date is 33,252. 11 June 2020 5:37 PM
Retailers can face legal action if neglectful in the use of hand sanitisers Bonginkosi Ntuli of SHA Specialist Underwriters explains what the court will need as proof. 11 June 2020 5:01 PM
Constitutional Court declares Electoral Act unconstitutional Independent candidates can now contest national and provincial elections without belonging to a political party. 11 June 2020 10:59 AM
High Court decision on Tshwane suspended until SCA deals with matter - Maile Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC reflects on municipal debt and what is happening in the City of Tshwane. 11 June 2020 8:14 AM
DA to go ahead in electing Tshwane mayor in virtual meeting on Friday The party's Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty says if councillors don't attend the meeting they would be in contempt of court. 11 June 2020 7:19 AM
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup 11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to... 11 June 2020 7:44 AM
Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July... 10 June 2020 5:23 PM
#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport... 9 June 2020 11:28 AM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
New Nation Movement wins its ConCourt bid

New Nation Movement wins its ConCourt bid

11 June 2020 9:43 PM

 Bulelani Mkhohliswa, National Cordinator 


Kwantu Feature - Mfecane/Difaqane Wars

11 June 2020 11:29 PM

Guest: Prof. Karen-Leigh Harris | Professor and Head of the Department of Historical and Heritage Studies at the University of Pretoria

Electoral Act ruled unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court

11 June 2020 10:14 PM

Mr Elton Hart | Clinic Attorney in UJ’s Faculty of Law

The lack of physical touch and intimacy-Covid-19 and the impact of this on us human beings.

11 June 2020 9:25 PM

Khosi Jiyani | Clinical Psychologist

"Why all your self help books are not helping you".

10 June 2020 11:41 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

Weird and Wonderful: Wonders of the World

10 June 2020 11:07 PM

Anna Breytenbach | South African-based professional interspecies communicator qualified with the Assisi International

Financial Matters: A client's role in financial planning

10 June 2020 9:21 PM

Mduduzi Luthuli | Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital

How to handle a pay cut

9 June 2020 11:19 PM

John Manyike | Head Of Financial Education at Old Mutual

R239 million in salaries - this is what SA will have to pay the Cuban medical brigade

9 June 2020 10:08 PM

Ms. Siviwe Gwarube | DA MP and Spokesperson on the Health Portfolio 

How do patents monopolies affect access COVID-19 to health products

9 June 2020 9:23 PM

Umunyana Rugege | Section 27 Executive Director

Trending

702 announces lineup changes

Local

If it were according to me ban on alcohol sales would continue - Bheki Cele

Local

Milestone as South Africa's COVID-19 tests surpass 1-million

World Local

EWN Highlights

WCED to focus on mental health of teachers & pupils amid COVID-19

11 June 2020 8:31 PM

Pandemic accelerating in Africa, test kits needed, WHO says

11 June 2020 7:40 PM

Struggling to unite country, Trump reopens re-election campaign

11 June 2020 7:21 PM

