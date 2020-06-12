Profile Interview - Onkgopotse JJ Tabane

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Stokvel groups taking advantage of investment opportunities Stokfella CEO and founder Tshepo Moloi says with every crisis there is an opportunity and stokvels are investing more now. 12 June 2020 5:29 PM
Doctor's consultations are dropping, says Pharma Dynamics Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings shares findings of a recent poll. 12 June 2020 4:01 PM
[LISTEN] International flights now permitted with strict rules Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque shares the latest on government's COVID-19 lockdown regulations and more. 12 June 2020 2:17 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality Right 2 Know countering repression organiser Thami Nkosi says the bill should be scraped off completely. 12 June 2020 8:47 AM
By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize Health minister gives an update on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus. 12 June 2020 7:54 AM
We stand ready as IEC to rectify defects obtained in Electoral Act - Sy Mamabolo Pundits reflect on the apex court ruling in favour of independent candidates contesting in provincial and national elections. 11 June 2020 12:59 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent? Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 11 June 2020 3:30 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
'8: A South African Horror Story' has a lot of human truths to it Netflix horror fans can look forward to the local horror story coming their way on 19 June. 12 June 2020 5:59 PM
[WATCH] Mother's reaction to her daughter's acceptance to law school goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 12 June 2020 8:14 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
View all Entertainment
Recoveries reach 35,008 with 32,026 COVID-19 tests done since previous report There were a further 70 coronavirus-related deaths: 39 from the Western Cape, 30 from the Eastern Cape, and 1 from Limpopo. 12 June 2020 10:45 PM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline. 9 June 2020 3:56 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Profile Interview - Onkgopotse JJ Tabane

Profile Interview - Onkgopotse JJ Tabane

12 June 2020 10:24 PM

Onkgopotse Jj Tabane | Ceo,Author And Communications Specialist at Oresego Holdings


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things - Itumeleng Lekomamyane

12 June 2020 11:32 PM

Itumeleng Lekomamyane | Founder of Sandwich Nton Nton

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature - Mfecane/Difaqane Wars

11 June 2020 11:29 PM

Guest: Prof. Karen-Leigh Harris | Professor and Head of the Department of Historical and Heritage Studies at the University of Pretoria

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Electoral Act ruled unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court

11 June 2020 10:14 PM

Mr Elton Hart | Clinic Attorney in UJ’s Faculty of Law

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Nation Movement wins its ConCourt bid

11 June 2020 9:43 PM

 Bulelani Mkhohliswa, National Cordinator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The lack of physical touch and intimacy-Covid-19 and the impact of this on us human beings.

11 June 2020 9:25 PM

Khosi Jiyani | Clinical Psychologist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

"Why all your self help books are not helping you".

10 June 2020 11:41 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful: Wonders of the World

10 June 2020 11:07 PM

Anna Breytenbach | South African-based professional interspecies communicator qualified with the Assisi International

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: A client's role in financial planning

10 June 2020 9:21 PM

Mduduzi Luthuli | Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to handle a pay cut

9 June 2020 11:19 PM

John Manyike | Head Of Financial Education at Old Mutual

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Recoveries reach 35,008 with 32,026 COVID-19 tests done since previous report

World Local

[LISTEN] Salons must now pay staff bonuses under a bargaining deal

Local

Cold front sweeps through Gauteng for the weekend

Local

EWN Highlights

Services at Groote Schuur downscaled to accommodate COVID-19 cases

12 June 2020 8:29 PM

Nehawu strikes deal, workers at EC’s Livingstone Hospital return to work

12 June 2020 7:48 PM

Equal Education goes to court, says DBE backtracked on schools feeding scheme

12 June 2020 7:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA