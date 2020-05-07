An Open Letter to President Ramaphosa, from Herman Mashaba

Guest: Olawale Malomo | Software Engineer (Web Developer) at BBC



Please have a look at the library BBC has launched:



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/resources/idt-e7e3acde-9cdf-4b53-b469-ef6e87a66411



An example of the human cost



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/video_and_audio/headlines/51972111/coronavirus-falsely-accused-of-links-to-extortion

arrow_forward