Africa At A Glance: Impact of COVID-19 on African countries

The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] UWC clarifies issues around online exams and delivery of laptops A number of students were unable to write exams on Monday as they had no access to devices. 15 June 2020 6:41 PM
'I don't think police have a clue how to deal with gender-based violence' Tekano Atlantic Fellows CEO Lebo Ramafoko spoke to Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive about the recent surge in GBV cases. 15 June 2020 6:14 PM
Mkhwebane closes 13 cases brought before her office The Public Protector on Monday revealed findings into 35 investigations dealing with executive ethics, irregular staff appointment... 15 June 2020 4:31 PM
Victoria Mxenge: Challenged apartheid regime to uplift SA youth #UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Victoria Mxenge and the impact she had on SA youth. 16 June 2020 3:01 PM
Ramaphosa refers Liquor Products Amendment Bill back to Parliament The president said the bill could impact the making of traditional beer and in so doing affect rural communities. 15 June 2020 3:56 PM
Suspect in Sibongiseni Gabada murder rearrested and to appear in court EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs says the NPA reviewed initial decision to withdraw charges against the accused. 15 June 2020 1:02 PM
Heroes and Zeroes: Good liquor ads - and that 'All Wines Matter' blunder Andy Rice on this week's great campaigns and one that caused a stir - for all the wrong reasons. 16 June 2020 8:16 PM
Gen Z - the architects of our New World Order Generation Z is a demographic that's born roughly between the mid 1990s to the mid-2010s. 16 June 2020 7:32 PM
How this side hustle became a business that calculates the worth of businesses An investment banker tells how his side hustle became a business that helps other businesses. 16 June 2020 7:06 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
2020 Soweto Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 Soweto Marathon Trust chairperson Sello Khunou said that calling off South Africa’s biggest one-day road running event was not an... 15 June 2020 11:36 AM
TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players. 13 June 2020 10:19 PM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
[WATCH] Little girl makes up her own lyrics to New Editions's Candy Girl Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 16 June 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Man finds cash, iPhone and more while river diving Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 16 June 2020 8:20 AM
Man saving far right activist from getting hurt at BLM protest goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 June 2020 8:56 AM
UPDATE: 39,867 COVID-19 recoveries for SA as death toll reaches 1,568 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 infections is 73,533. 13 June 2020 10:04 PM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline. 9 June 2020 3:56 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Africa At A Glance: Impact of COVID-19 on African countries

28 May 2020 11:45 PM

Guests: Marcus Hollington | Research Director at Focal Research Africa and Monique Bennett | Data Scientist at Good Governance Africa


the youth having honest conversation and commitment to the SA economy and future?

16 June 2020 11:19 PM

Dr Bheki Mfeka | Economic Advisor and Strategist at SE Advisory; and former Economic Advisor to the Presidency

Are smart contracts, contracts at all?

16 June 2020 9:23 PM

Guest: Nicolene Schoeman-Louw | MD at Schoeman Law Inc

Contact Details:

website:www.schoemanlaw.co.za 

email:enquiries@schoemanlaw.co.za 

tel: +27 (0) 21 425 5604  

Trust in President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership is declining, a survey among South Africans has shown.

15 June 2020 11:39 PM

Guest: Andrea Rademeyer | CEO and Founder of Ask Afrika

CGE call on govt to flatten the GBV curve

15 June 2020 10:21 PM

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng | Commissioner at Commission for Gender Equality (CGE

Covid-19 in Africa: Fighting fake news about coronavirus

15 June 2020 9:40 PM

Guest: Olawale Malomo | Software Engineer (Web Developer) at BBC

Please have a look at the library BBC has launched:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/resources/idt-e7e3acde-9cdf-4b53-b469-ef6e87a66411 

An example of the human cost

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/video_and_audio/headlines/51972111/coronavirus-falsely-accused-of-links-to-extortion 

Why wont dad go to the dr?

15 June 2020 9:22 PM

 Dr Marion Morkel | Chief Medical Officer at Sanlam

South Africans Doing Great Things - Itumeleng Lekomanyane

12 June 2020 11:32 PM

Guest: Itumeleng Lekomanyane | Founder of Sandwich Nton Nton

website:www.ntonntons.co.za  

Contact Number: 065?937 2131

Profile Interview - Onkgopotse JJ Tabane

12 June 2020 10:24 PM

Guest: Onkgopotse JJ Tabane | CEO, Author And Communications Specialist at Oresego Holdings

Kwantu Feature - Mfecane/Difaqane Wars

11 June 2020 11:29 PM

Guest: Prof. Karen-Leigh Harris | Professor and Head of the Department of Historical and Heritage Studies at the University of Pretoria

Electoral Act ruled unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court

11 June 2020 10:14 PM

Mr Elton Hart | Clinic Attorney in UJ’s Faculty of Law

