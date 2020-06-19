South Africans Doing Great Things - Mbavhalelo Mmbadi

Streaming issues? Report here
[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries surpass 4,000 as 3,825 new cases reported nationally There were 94 new coronavirus-related deaths: 60 from the Western Cape, 27 from Gauteng and 7 from KwaZulu-Natal. 19 June 2020 9:51 PM
Nal'ibali wants dads on board to raise a generation of responsible young men Nal'ibali head of communications Ben Rycroft urges father figures to read and connect with children on Father's Day. 19 June 2020 6:58 PM
100 patients, 6 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Witrand hospital At a media briefing in Potchefstroom on Friday afternoon, Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said samples were then taken from 238 people... 19 June 2020 6:47 PM
'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response' Scalabrini Centre legal adviser Sally Ganda says document holders will still be subject to all eligibility criteria. 19 June 2020 4:54 PM
Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine and Armsta's Motlanalo Tsebe reflect on the new fund that has been announced. 19 June 2020 1:06 PM
New legislation has been published to fight GBV - Ronald Lamola Justice minister says the legislation is aimed to strengthen the justice system in fighting against the violence. 19 June 2020 9:30 AM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don't have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
How many loans have been granted in the Covid-19 loan and debt relief project? South African banks have approved billions in loans for qualifying small businesses, since the Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme was... 18 June 2020 7:17 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
'It's very disappointing': Booth on clubs selling PSL status Bidvest Wits confirmed on Wednesday night that they had sold their credentials to National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madz... 18 June 2020 8:26 PM
Aerios takes SA Rugby to court Aerios believes the South African Rugby Union acted "unlawfully in trying to rid itself of Aerios for self-gain". 18 June 2020 12:57 PM
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
[WATCH] Langa Mavuso opens up about his single 'Lost Love' The musician songwriter says the 11-track album will drop this coming August. #702Unplugged 19 June 2020 3:29 PM
[WATCH] Zoom disaster as official attends meeting topless in bed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 19 June 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Loving moment as step-dad pops question at father-daughter dance Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 19 June 2020 8:42 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
South Africans Doing Great Things - Mbavhalelo Mmbadi

South Africans Doing Great Things - Mbavhalelo Mmbadi

19 June 2020 11:20 PM

Mbavhalelo Mmbadi | Attorney at Wits Law Clinic


Profile Interview with Clem Sunter

19 June 2020 10:32 PM

 Clem Sunter | Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

Africa At A Glance: VBS Saga unpacked

18 June 2020 11:28 PM

Guest: Africa at a Glance we spoke about the VBS saga with political analyst, DR Ralph Mathekga.

Africat At A Glance: VBS Saga unpacked

18 June 2020 10:42 PM

Guest: Pauli van Wyk | Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick

How SA is dealing with COVID-19

18 June 2020 10:24 PM

Guest: Prof Salim Abdool Karim, Epidemiologist, and Director of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA Chairs the government’s Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee, 

Why won't dad go to the doc? The “superhero syndrome”

18 June 2020 9:17 PM

Dr Ian Westmore | Psychiatrist

President Ramaphosa warns about booze and GBV

17 June 2020 11:34 PM

Guest: Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council

Restaurants can open once again

17 June 2020 10:33 PM

Guest: Wendy Alberts | CEO at Restaurant Association of South Africa | 

Post- analysis on President Ramaphosa's changes on the current lockdown Level 3

17 June 2020 10:06 PM

Guest: Political Analyst, Professor Somadoda Fikeni 

Covid-19: Hairdressers, restaurants, casinos and theatres are back

17 June 2020 9:55 PM

Guest: Kobus Grobler – National Manager for Employers Organisation for Hairdressing, Cosmetology and Beauty (EOHCB) 

EWN Highlights

Public Protector to probe claims Altecia Kortjie was turned away by court

19 June 2020 8:42 PM

19 June 2020 8:42 PM

Nzimande wants probe into salaries of university vice chancellors

19 June 2020 8:30 PM

19 June 2020 8:30 PM

Woman's burnt beyond recognition body found in Mayfield

19 June 2020 8:12 PM

19 June 2020 8:12 PM

