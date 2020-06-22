More men choosing robotic surgery for prostate cancer

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Gauteng recoveries reach 5,620 as COVID-19 infections surpass 100,000 nationally Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that there were 4,288 new cases. 22 June 2020 10:27 PM
Chefs for Compassion to assist restaurant owner who wants to feed those in need At the weekend Denis Cardenas provided 400 meals to community members in Claremont, Johannesburg. 22 June 2020 5:53 PM
Transparent mask helps deaf and hearing-impaired people to lipread The transparent mask makes it easier for deaf and hearing-impaired people who rely on lip-reading, to communicate. 22 June 2020 5:17 PM
What can we expect from our emergency budget? A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect. 22 June 2020 7:41 PM
How the regulations roller coaster impacted this non-alcoholic drinks business The Duchess is described as the world’s first nonalcoholic and sugar-free gin and tonic. 22 June 2020 7:34 PM
How Covid-19 changed business strategy in South Africa Covid-19 is unrelenting, unpredictable and one has to balance saving lives and livelihood. 22 June 2020 7:18 PM
[LISTEN] Emotions 'do not follow the rules of logic' Aubrey Masango speaks to clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs about the rules of emotions. 22 June 2020 12:18 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Cricket South Africa announces 7 coronavirus cases The acting chief executive of South African cricket's governing body, Jacques Faul, said more than 100 tests had been conducted wi... 22 June 2020 5:24 PM
SA Rugby takes temporary control of the Kings Players, management, office staff, sponsors and provincial and metropolitan authorities have been advised of the latest developmen... 22 June 2020 3:58 PM
Ria Ledwaba: Disagree with Safa president & you're enemy number 1 Ledwaba and Mokoena were on Saturday removed as SAFA Vice-President’s following an NEC meeting where the Association said they had... 22 June 2020 3:25 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
More men choosing robotic surgery for prostate cancer

More men choosing robotic surgery for prostate cancer

22 June 2020 9:23 PM

On our Medical Matters, Gushwell spoke to Dr Francois du Preez Boezaart, Urologist at Urology hospital in Pretoria talking about why more men are choosing robotic surgery for prostate cancer.

Contact Details:

website:www.urology.co.za 

24 hr Contact Number: 012 423 4000 or call (012) 423 4000 to book an appointment

 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

How can young people participate meaningfully in politics in SA in this new decade

22 June 2020 11:41 PM

 Dr Paul Kariuki | Executive Director of the Democracy Development Programme at the University of Natal

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will taxis resume on Tuesday?

22 June 2020 9:32 PM

Midday Mali, Gauteng SANTACO spokesperson, commented on the taxi shutdown today and when taxis will be resuming.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Mbavhalelo Mmbadi

19 June 2020 11:20 PM

Mbavhalelo Mmbadi | Attorney at Wits Law Clinic

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Clem Sunter

19 June 2020 10:32 PM

 Clem Sunter | Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: VBS Saga unpacked

18 June 2020 11:28 PM

Guest: Africa at a Glance we spoke about the VBS saga with political analyst, DR Ralph Mathekga.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africat At A Glance: VBS Saga unpacked

18 June 2020 10:42 PM

Guest: Pauli van Wyk | Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How SA is dealing with COVID-19

18 June 2020 10:24 PM

Guest: Prof Salim Abdool Karim, Epidemiologist, and Director of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA Chairs the government’s Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee, 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why won't dad go to the doc? The “superhero syndrome”

18 June 2020 9:17 PM

Dr Ian Westmore | Psychiatrist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa warns about booze and GBV

17 June 2020 11:34 PM

Guest: Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng recoveries reach 5,620 as COVID-19 infections surpass 100,000 nationally

World Local

Chefs for Compassion to assist restaurant owner who wants to feed those in need

Local

[LISTEN] Restaurant shares its struggle in accessing COVID-19 relief funds

Business

Trudeau slams 'political' detentions, after China spy charges

23 June 2020 5:32 AM

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over pandemic

23 June 2020 5:27 AM

Malawi holds closely watched presidential re-run

23 June 2020 5:22 AM

