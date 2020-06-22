Will taxis resume on Tuesday?

On our Medical Matters, Gushwell spoke to Dr Francois du Preez Boezaart, Urologist at Urology hospital in Pretoria talking about why more men are choosing robotic surgery for prostate cancer.



Contact Details:



website:www.urology.co.za



24 hr Contact Number: 012 423 4000 or call (012) 423 4000 to book an appointment





arrow_forward