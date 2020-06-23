Africa can generate adaptable, reliable and affordable energy

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
Analysis of the Budget.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Osman Mollagee - Partner in Tax at Ey
Busisiwe Radebe
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
The budget on my pocket.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thamsanqa Msiza - Head of Individual Tax Returns at Tax Consulting South Africa
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Mobs and mobilisation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Update from Insurance Claims Africa re the travesty of all those business interruption claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - An entrepreneur's journey from pimping books
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpodumo Doubada - Founder at AskThuto
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast
See full line-up
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: 55,045 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll breaches 2,000 There are 111 new deaths: 78 from the Western Cape, 28 from the Eastern Cape, 4 from KwaZulu-Natal and 1 from Mpumalanga. 23 June 2020 10:08 PM
Cape Town company agrees to pay R600,000 for excessive pricing of hand sanitser Caprichem has agreed to pay a R500,000 penalty and R100,000 contribution to the Solidarity Fund. 23 June 2020 6:26 PM
Ubuntu Beds allows healthcare workers to sign up for free accommodation Founder Kim Whitaker says they have so far been able to place 205 healthcare workers across the country. 23 June 2020 5:12 PM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma to appear in court today over arms deal case Arms deal critic and activist Paul Holden and Newsroom Afrika legal reporter Karyn Maughan unpack today's court proceedings. 23 June 2020 8:15 AM
SA government has taken too long to come up with emergency budget - Economist Duma Gqubule reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's expected special Budget Speech on Wednesday. 23 June 2020 7:29 AM
UTA to take action against its drivers who resort to violence during taxi strike Thousands of commuters have been left stranded as the taxi industry stopped operating on Monday. 22 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Politics
This Volkswagen ad really drives it home Andy Rice, branding expert, chooses his favourite and least favourite ads of the week. 23 June 2020 7:48 PM
Facebook users in the UK can report scam ads - could this work for SA? Facebook has launched a tool for U.K. users to report ads they suspect of being scams. 23 June 2020 7:13 PM
The number of unemployed people in South Africa is scary - and growing Although many businesses that opened after lockdown report a surprising demand, economists are not getting their hopes up. 23 June 2020 6:36 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Emotions 'do not follow the rules of logic' Aubrey Masango speaks to clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs about the rules of emotions. 22 June 2020 12:18 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
Cricket South Africa announces 7 coronavirus cases The acting chief executive of South African cricket's governing body, Jacques Faul, said more than 100 tests had been conducted wi... 22 June 2020 5:24 PM
SA Rugby takes temporary control of the Kings Players, management, office staff, sponsors and provincial and metropolitan authorities have been advised of the latest developmen... 22 June 2020 3:58 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Elon Musk having a chat with his baby is so adorable Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 23 June 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Guy takes big puff of cigarette mid interview leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 23 June 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Thembi and Malcom's TikTok videos have social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 June 2020 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 55,045 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll breaches 2,000 There are 111 new deaths: 78 from the Western Cape, 28 from the Eastern Cape, 4 from KwaZulu-Natal and 1 from Mpumalanga. 23 June 2020 10:08 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Africa can generate adaptable, reliable and affordable energy

Africa can generate adaptable, reliable and affordable energy

23 June 2020 11:20 PM

Guest: Siyabonga Mbanjwa, Managing Director of Sener Southern Africa 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Botswana hires Gerrie Nel for their money laundering case

23 June 2020 10:29 PM

Dr Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Special Adjustment Budget

23 June 2020 10:27 PM

Bernard Sacks | Tax Partner at Mazars

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Domestic violence

23 June 2020 10:14 PM

Head of Family law and CEO of Witz Incorporated Attorneys in Rosebank, Claire Thomson, joins us on our legal matter feature to talk about remedies available for anyone needing relief from domestic violence.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How can young people participate meaningfully in politics in SA in this new decade

22 June 2020 11:41 PM

 Dr Paul Kariuki | Executive Director of the Democracy Development Programme at the University of Natal

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will taxis resume on Tuesday?

22 June 2020 9:32 PM

Midday Mali, Gauteng SANTACO spokesperson, commented on the taxi shutdown today and when taxis will be resuming.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

More men choosing robotic surgery for prostate cancer

22 June 2020 9:23 PM

On our Medical Matters, Gushwell spoke to Dr Francois du Preez Boezaart, Urologist at Urology hospital in Pretoria talking about why more men are choosing robotic surgery for prostate cancer.

Contact Details:

website:www.urology.co.za 

24 hr Contact Number: 012 423 4000 or call (012) 423 4000 to book an appointment

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Mbavhalelo Mmbadi

19 June 2020 11:20 PM

Mbavhalelo Mmbadi | Attorney at Wits Law Clinic

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Clem Sunter

19 June 2020 10:32 PM

 Clem Sunter | Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: VBS Saga unpacked

18 June 2020 11:28 PM

Guest: Africa at a Glance we spoke about the VBS saga with political analyst, DR Ralph Mathekga.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: 55,045 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll breaches 2,000

World Local

South Africa's unemployment rate swells to 30.1% in first quarter - Stats SA

Politics

Two Chiefs players test positive for COVID-19

Sport

EWN Highlights

PIC hopeful job cuts can be averted at Edcon

23 June 2020 9:11 PM

Govt showcases over 200 infrastructure programmes with 88 ready for investments

23 June 2020 8:57 PM

ANC in KZN: We support Zuma to protect our image

23 June 2020 8:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA