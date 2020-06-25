SA's first Covid-19 vaccine trial

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000 The total number of recoveries in South Africa so far is 64,111 with 1.493,104 tests conducted. 26 June 2020 10:51 PM
Can you sue your spouse if you contract COVID-19 as a result of their affair? Nickolaus Bauer spoke to matrimonial legal expert Shando Theron on the Afternoon Drive to find out. 26 June 2020 6:00 PM
Johannesburg Zoo gorilla (35 years old) recovering after surgery The 35-year-old male Western lowland 210kg gorilla Makokou underwent surgery last weekend. 26 June 2020 5:35 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
View all Sport
Musical trio Encore release new single with Amanda Black Band members Kabelo Thomane and Keabetswe Kototsi joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 26 June 2020 4:22 PM
[LISTEN] Meet talented saxophonist Sisonke Xonti Xonti is Standard Bank Young Artist Award recipient for 2020. He says he never thought he would take up music professionally. 26 June 2020 3:53 PM
[LISTEN] How you can enjoy the Standard Bank Jazz Festival from your couch Festival curator Alan Webster says this year's line up features many young artists from across South Africa. 26 June 2020 12:32 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
SA's first Covid-19 vaccine trial

SA's first Covid-19 vaccine trial

25 June 2020 10:56 PM

Guest: Professor Shabir Madhi, Wits University Professor of Vaccinology 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things - Mandisi Sindo

26 June 2020 11:42 PM

Mandisi Sindo | Founder of The KASI RC Shack Theatre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Tendai "The Beast" Mtawarira

26 June 2020 10:13 PM

Guest: Tendai Mtawarira is a Zimbabwean-born South African professional rugby union player who plays for Old Glory DC in Major League Rugby and previously for the South Africa national team and the Sharks in Super Rugby.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance- Malawian Elections

25 June 2020 11:25 PM

Guest: Tiseke Kasambala - Chief of Party of the Advancing Rights in Southern Africa Programme at Freedom House gave us the latest update on the Malawian Elections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology Matters: Bystander psychology (why witness crime and do nothing about it)

25 June 2020 10:33 PM

Guest: Leepile Thebe, Registered Psychologist and Social Worker on bystander psychology on GBV which then includes all /any crimes ie. LGBTIQ, race issues, general crime ect

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - "The one constitution you should be paying attention to - your bodies constitution"

24 June 2020 11:20 PM

Then our Change your mindset feature we talk to Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda, talking about the one constitution you should be paying attention to - your bodies constitution".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature

24 June 2020 10:33 PM

At a time, more relevant than ever before with the world online, we unpacked all the frightening but factual cyber ghosts we face, in terms of the of the Dark Web - right here in our homes. i.e. Hacking, cyber-crime, identity/identity theft, tracking, forth revolution fingerprinting / implants, and everything and anything else.

Basie von Solms | Director: Centre for Cyber Security  Academy for Computer Science and Software Engineering joined Gushwell Brooks on this discussion.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Reactions to the Supplemental Budget

24 June 2020 10:21 PM

Guest: Mandla L. Isaacs, Political Economist & Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory unpacked the Supplemental Budget that was presented by Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa can generate adaptable, reliable and affordable energy

23 June 2020 11:20 PM

Guest: Siyabonga Mbanjwa, Managing Director of Sener Southern Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Botswana hires Gerrie Nel for their money laundering case

23 June 2020 10:29 PM

Dr Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

702 celebrates 40 years

Local

UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000

World Local

Can you sue your spouse if you contract COVID-19 as a result of their affair?

Local

EWN Highlights

Some lessons learned as world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases

26 June 2020 8:01 PM

Zulu: Names of GBV victims read like casualty list of a war zone

26 June 2020 7:44 PM

Fraudsters get away with over R10 million from UIF

26 June 2020 7:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA