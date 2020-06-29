Medical Matters: Complications of Diabetes

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 70,614 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 144,264. 29 June 2020 10:37 PM
SCA Vrede farm ruling: 'Mkhwebane is without a legal leg to stand on right now' Nickolaus Bauer spoke to Casac's executive secretary Lawson Naidoo for reaction. 29 June 2020 5:47 PM
Divorce application rate in SA has increased since lockdown Local law firm DIY Legal says it has observed a 20% increase. 29 June 2020 5:03 PM
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
'Anyone who wants to take DA forward needs to take a stand against Helen Zille' Professor Ivor Sarakinsky from Wits School of Governance says Zille's latest tweets are even more outrageous than the others. 29 June 2020 4:22 PM
Zondo Commission resumes, Popo Molefe returns to speak about corruption at Prasa EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of the state capture inquiry which resumed on Monday. 29 June 2020 12:48 PM
Win package worth R260k by entering 702 and Nedbank Business Ignite Training programmes, on-air advertising and cash are all up for grabs in this year's competition. 29 June 2020 12:03 PM
Department of Public Enterprises dishonest about SAA negotiations - Unions Numsa and Sacca say the department has been manipulative and dishonest in its engagement regarding business restructuring model. 29 June 2020 11:37 AM
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue' Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress. 27 June 2020 4:42 PM
Karen Theunissen: Celebrating that we can all look different and be one family Author Karen Theunissen discusses her children's book with Karabo Kgoleng and Refiloe Mpakanyane. 28 June 2020 3:32 PM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South... 27 June 2020 2:45 PM
Former Bafana skipper Tovey ditched as South Africa technical director South African Football Association (Safa) spokesman Dominic Chimhavi said health was the chief reason behind letting the skipper o... 27 June 2020 1:10 PM
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz, Sisonke Xonti continues to honour the legacy of jazz and ensures that it remains innovative. 29 June 2020 2:42 PM
[WATCH] Woman throws tantrum at supermarket when asked to wear a mask Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 29 June 2020 8:38 AM
Lesotho's former first lady granted bail in murder case Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with ordering the killing of former prime minister Thomas Thabane's then-wife Lipolelo Thabane,... 29 June 2020 6:13 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Medical Matters: Complications of Diabetes

Medical Matters: Complications of Diabetes

29 June 2020 10:07 PM

On our medical Matters feature Gushwell spoke to Dr Tshepo Maaka about her documentary animation story called "3 Teaspoons of Sugar" which deal with complications of Diabetes’.


Zondo Commission: ANC top six ignored widespread corruption at Prasa

30 June 2020 12:20 AM

The Zondo Commission commenced its State Capture inquiry today and Popo Molefe gave testimony that the ANC top six ignored widespread corruption at Prasa. Dr Somadoda Fikeni,  Political Analyst, joins us to talk about what impact this testimony could possibly have or what questions and concerns does this raise especially since we will be having provincial elections next year.

NUMSA AND SACCA SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT ON THE DISHONESTY OF DPE FOR WITHRAWING FROM THE LABOUR CONSULTATIVE FORUM (LCF)

29 June 2020 10:12 PM

Guest: Advocate Christopher Shabangu | Deputy President at SA Cabin Crew Association (SACCA)

South Africans Doing Great Things - Mandisi Sindo

26 June 2020 11:42 PM

Mandisi Sindo | Founder of The KASI RC Shack Theatre

Profile Interview with Tendai "The Beast" Mtawarira

26 June 2020 10:13 PM

Guest: Tendai Mtawarira is a Zimbabwean-born South African professional rugby union player who plays for Old Glory DC in Major League Rugby and previously for the South Africa national team and the Sharks in Super Rugby.

Africa At A Glance- Malawian Elections

25 June 2020 11:25 PM

Guest: Tiseke Kasambala - Chief of Party of the Advancing Rights in Southern Africa Programme at Freedom House gave us the latest update on the Malawian Elections.

SA's first Covid-19 vaccine trial

25 June 2020 10:56 PM

Guest: Professor Shabir Madhi, Wits University Professor of Vaccinology 

Psychology Matters: Bystander psychology (why witness crime and do nothing about it)

25 June 2020 10:33 PM

Guest: Leepile Thebe, Registered Psychologist and Social Worker on bystander psychology on GBV which then includes all /any crimes ie. LGBTIQ, race issues, general crime ect

Change your mindset feature - "The one constitution you should be paying attention to - your bodies constitution"

24 June 2020 11:20 PM

Then our Change your mindset feature we talk to Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda, talking about the one constitution you should be paying attention to - your bodies constitution".

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature

24 June 2020 10:33 PM

At a time, more relevant than ever before with the world online, we unpacked all the frightening but factual cyber ghosts we face, in terms of the of the Dark Web - right here in our homes. i.e. Hacking, cyber-crime, identity/identity theft, tracking, forth revolution fingerprinting / implants, and everything and anything else.

Basie von Solms | Director: Centre for Cyber Security  Academy for Computer Science and Software Engineering joined Gushwell Brooks on this discussion.

One after another, advertisers are dumping Facebook. Shares down 8% in 24 hours

Business Opinion

A mountain of frozen chicken is about to be dumped on South Africa

Business Opinion

UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 70,614

World Local

Palestinians say ready for direct talks with Israel

29 June 2020 8:54 PM

Top Democrats ask US spy chiefs for briefing on Russia bounty reports

29 June 2020 8:27 PM

Molefe: Officials told members to resign to make Prasa board dysfunctional

29 June 2020 7:57 PM

