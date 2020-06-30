The appointment of the Presidential State-Owned Enterprise Council should be welcomed

Guest: Dr Simo Lushaba | a Chartered Director and facilitator at the Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA)
Dr Azar Jammine, economist at Econometrix
Rohan Isaacs | Head of Technology and Privacy at Herbert Smith Freehills South Africa LLP
The Zondo Commission commenced its State Capture inquiry today and Popo Molefe gave testimony that the ANC top six ignored widespread corruption at Prasa. Dr Somadoda Fikeni, Political Analyst, joins us to talk about what impact this testimony could possibly have or what questions and concerns does this raise especially since we will be having provincial elections next year.
Guest: Advocate Christopher Shabangu | Deputy President at SA Cabin Crew Association (SACCA)
On our medical Matters feature Gushwell spoke to Dr Tshepo Maaka about her documentary animation story called "3 Teaspoons of Sugar" which deal with complications of Diabetes'.
Mandisi Sindo | Founder of The KASI RC Shack Theatre
Guest: Tendai Mtawarira is a Zimbabwean-born South African professional rugby union player who plays for Old Glory DC in Major League Rugby and previously for the South Africa national team and the Sharks in Super Rugby.
Guest: Tiseke Kasambala - Chief of Party of the Advancing Rights in Southern Africa Programme at Freedom House gave us the latest update on the Malawian Elections.
Guest: Professor Shabir Madhi, Wits University Professor of Vaccinology