How do we define happiness without money.

Today at 04:10
International News: 36 Suburbs in Melbourne locked down
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Katie McDonald
Today at 04:35
What Gauteng can learn from the Western Cape
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever
Today at 05:10
Municipalities’ irregular expenditure now at R32 billion
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Today at 05:55
From the continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 16:20
[Active Citizenry] Building a home for a desolate family
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Advocate Tiny Seboko
UPDATE: 8,124 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 76,025 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of tests conducted to date is 1.666,939. 1 July 2020 9:55 PM
Cigarette sales ban not forever - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa in a virtual imbizo called on all South Africans to join in the fight against COVID-19, with infection l... 1 July 2020 7:08 PM
Wellness centre opens doors to LGBTQI communities Educational psychologist Malan van der Walt says there is added challenge of being in a hostile home environment during lockdown. 1 July 2020 6:22 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions The Presidency says that it will be a public platform to address all the questions on issues and challenges currently facing socie... 1 July 2020 6:01 PM
Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans which need to comply with COVID-19 regulations. 1 July 2020 10:34 AM
'There is a deep unequal resource distribution in SA healthcare system' Oxfam SA inequality programmes manager Dr Basani Baloyi says a there is a shortage of critical medical supplies and understaffing. 1 July 2020 7:56 AM
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there. 1 July 2020 10:23 PM
ZOOM: Market Commentary Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better. 1 July 2020 9:18 PM
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion Real Foods CEO Dean Kowarski says they have seen a lot of opportunities since the relaxation of regulations. 1 July 2020 8:42 PM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
[WATCH] Dad and son's dancing and cooking ritual is too sweet Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 July 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] TikTok star has mask pierced to her ear in crazy incident Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 July 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Genius plan to keep neighbours upstairs quiet Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 30 June 2020 8:22 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
How do we define happiness without money.

How do we define happiness without money.

1 July 2020 9:25 PM

Guest: Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Investment Manager  at Luthuli Capital


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Empowerment, Accountability & Commitment – only one works

1 July 2020 11:34 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

Weird and Wonderful Feature: SA Ghosts

1 July 2020 11:13 PM

About Mark Rose-Christie 

Multi-talented Mark Rose-Christie, is academically a sociologist & psychologist, a professional TV/film-maker, theatrical producer/director/actor, South Africa's top illusionist, and celebrity paranormalist (his work appearing in several books on the topic of ghosts in South Africa).   

As a sociologist he lectured at the University of Port Elizabeth (today NMMU), and continued studying at Rhodes University, whilst also producing the shark movie “White Death” (a parody of the movie “Jaws”), plus magazine programmes for the launch of the SATV-2 Xhosa-Zulu channel back in its day in South Africa, under the mentorship of the late Bill Faure.   

In the theatre, having been grounded in classical theatrical productions such as Shakespeare’s "Hamlet" from an early age, he went on to stage rock opera’s, where he produced, directed & starred in the singing role of 'Judas' in the South African National Premiere of “Jesus Christ Superstar”, with Gary Bryden playing 'Jesus'. Mark is also an accomplished pianist.   

As an illusionist he launched the first-ever illusion spectaculars for South Africa, of the same epic scale as those of David Copperfield overseas, having been invited to perform for presidents such as George Bush Sr. overseas, and Thabo Mbeki in South Africa. The media hailed Mark as "The David Copperfield of South Africa" and his shows as "Sheer Las Vegas".   

Mark brought about many changes to the art of magic, making him the only illusionist worldwide to date to be able to claim the title “Illusionist of the 21st Century”. A video clip of his last illusion spectacular “Magic Of The Future” can be viewed here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xrd61J_EyCE    

During a near-fatal road traffic accident some years ago, Mark suffered some spinal injuries, which prevented him from pursuing his mainstay career of illusion, but the spinal injuries don't affect his ghostly productions. Due to the road accident, Mark prematurely launched the Mystery Ghost Bus of South Africa in 2000 for private groups and then to the public in 2001 - a concept which he had devised in 1988 when he, his cousin & some friends, boarded the original London Ghost Bus (of 1988) - except that the Mystery Ghost Bus of South Africa is a 'Theatre-OnWheels' production.   

Mark hosts cool and creepy events for the public via www.mysteryghostbus.co.za 

The appointment of the Presidential State-Owned Enterprise Council should be welcomed

30 June 2020 11:26 PM

Guest: Dr Simo Lushaba | a Chartered Director and facilitator at the Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA)  

GDP figures from StatsSA shows the economy shrunk by 2 percent

30 June 2020 9:49 PM

Dr Azar Jammine, economist at Econometrix

Legal matters: Finally POPI comes into law on 1 July 2020, what does it mean?

30 June 2020 9:30 PM

Rohan Isaacs | Head of Technology and Privacy at Herbert Smith Freehills South Africa LLP

Zondo Commission: ANC top six ignored widespread corruption at Prasa

30 June 2020 12:20 AM

The Zondo Commission commenced its State Capture inquiry today and Popo Molefe gave testimony that the ANC top six ignored widespread corruption at Prasa. Dr Somadoda Fikeni,  Political Analyst, joins us to talk about what impact this testimony could possibly have or what questions and concerns does this raise especially since we will be having provincial elections next year.

NUMSA AND SACCA SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT ON THE DISHONESTY OF DPE FOR WITHRAWING FROM THE LABOUR CONSULTATIVE FORUM (LCF)

29 June 2020 10:12 PM

Guest: Advocate Christopher Shabangu | Deputy President at SA Cabin Crew Association (SACCA)

Medical Matters: Complications of Diabetes

29 June 2020 10:07 PM

On our medical Matters feature Gushwell spoke to Dr Tshepo Maaka about her documentary animation story called "3 Teaspoons of Sugar" which deal with complications of Diabetes’.

South Africans Doing Great Things - Mandisi Sindo

26 June 2020 11:42 PM

Mandisi Sindo | Founder of The KASI RC Shack Theatre

81 killed in violence after death of Ethiopian singer

1 July 2020 8:54 PM

Over 160,000 coronavirus cases reported every day in past week, a record: WHO

1 July 2020 7:57 PM

UN adopts resolution calling for pandemic-related halt to conflicts

1 July 2020 7:48 PM

